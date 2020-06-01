Bunnings Warehouse has publicly distanced itself from Pete Evans after he wore a hat with its logo in his latest video, which is probably a wise move on their part.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle on Sunday, a spokesperson for the retail giant confirmed Pete is not paid to endorse the brand.

“Pete Evans is not a paid ambassador for Bunnings,” the statement read.

The ousted My Kitchen Rules judge was spotted wearing a Bunnings hat in his latest Facebook Live video, which led fans to think that he may be working with the brand.

At one point during the video, he even says, “I love Bunnings.” Check it out below:

Quick chat ????????❤️ Posted by Chef Pete Evans on Saturday, 30 May 2020

Bunnings does, however, stock some of Pete’s products, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they officially endorse him.

Following Yahoo’s report, Pete shared a screenshot to his FB page and confirmed that he is not being paid by Bunnings.

“This is the world of mainstream media ladies and gentlemen,” he wrote. “And for the record Bunnings did not pay me to wear their hat today. What hat should I wear tomorrow?”

This is the world of mainstream media ladies and gentlemen ????????????❤️. And for the record Bunnings did not pay me to wear… Posted by Chef Pete Evans on Sunday, 31 May 2020

This comes after a number of brands dropped Pete as an ambassador following his controversial remarks about COVID-19.

The celebrity chef publicly backed protests against 5G and mandatory vaccinations, which seemed to be a career-ending move as MKR subsequently released him from his contract and dumped him as a judge.

Evans, who has also shared misleading information about immunisation, has insisted he is not an “anti-vaxxer” but “pro-choice.”