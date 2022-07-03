Controversial MAFS groom Bryce Ruthven is reportedly demanding a $200,000 payment from the Australian Radio Network (ARN) after he was offered a role in May that was yanked from him just days later.

According to documents obtained by The Herald Sun, Bryce is claiming ARN breached their contract by giving him the sack and that he’s owed a settlement.

Ruthven claimed he’s suffered a loss of earnings, along with damage to his reputation and emotional stress.

“I wasn’t in a good place for a few weeks, to be honest,” he said.

Apparently Ruthven along with his fiancé Melissa Rawson and their newborn twins had already made plans to move from Melbourne to Tasmania for the job at Launceston radio station, Chilli FM.

Ruthven claimed he also quit his job for the radio position.

“Our Client has suffered loss amounting to an estimated sum of $333,300.00 being the total of: $77,000.00, as the annual salary that was promised by ARN as a part of the offer; $53,000.00, as eight months’ salary which our client’s partner is now going without, due to requesting unpaid leave from her (employer) until 16 January 2023 to relocate to Launceston; $200,000.00, as the estimated loss for the damage to our client’s reputation and likely inability to gain employment in the radio industry in the future due to the conduct of ARN/Chilli FM and the nature of the radio industry; and $3300.00 for legal fees,” the letter of demand read.

“However … our client is willing to accept, in full and final settlement of any claim they have against you, payment of $200,000.00.”

DSA Law Partner Joseph Alesci said Ruthven had been “ready, willing and able to perform the contract and he has been prevented from doing so.”

“There has been an offer from the Australian Radio Network, our client has clearly accepted that, and in reliance of that offer our client made arrangements and acted to his detriment and that included not taking up other offers of employment and making arrangements to move interstate,” Alesci said.

“For some reason there has been a change of heart. Anyone can change their mind but there are consequences for doing that.

“Clearly ARN thought there was an arrangement in place otherwise they would not have bought him tickets on The Spirit of Tasmania to allow him to start moving.”

Meanwhile ARN said in a statement to The Herald Sun: “We confirm we have received a letter of demand. Given this is now a legal matter we are unable to comment further.”