TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing up to a year behind bars, after hundreds of people allegedly gathered for a house party at their Hollywood Hills rental property in August.

Large parties are currently prohibited in Los Angeles, due to concerns around COVID-19, and the two are accused of breaching the Safer L.A. health order and the city’s Party House Ordinance.

Police allege that they initially attended the home of Bryce Hall and Blake Gray on August 8, after receiving complaints from neighbours about a large gathering taking place.

The pair received a warning, however, police were called to the house again on August 14, and allege that they found several hundred people attending Hall’s 21st birthday party.

The charges stem from this incident, and the city has since ordered that power be cut to the home.

In a statement about the charges, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said:

“With hundreds of people attending, loud music all night long and cars blocking access for emergency vehicles, party houses are really out of control nightclubs, and they’ve hijacked the quality of life of neighbors nearby.”

He continued:

“As if that weren’t enough, the hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We’ve got to put a stop to it. If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior—not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege.”

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray face fines of up to $2000 each in addition to a possible year behind bars. Neither has publicly commented on the charges at this stage.