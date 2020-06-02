Thanks for signing up!

Actors who play cops on TV have started to realise the characters they play are maybe not the best role models during a time of widespread police brutality.

While other celebs like Steve Carrell and Seth Rogan posted on Twitter that they had donated all of $50, Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, stepped things up by donating US$11,000 (AU$16,000) to the National Bail Fund Network.

“I’m an actor who plays a detective on TV,” she wrote on Twitter.

“If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in a year in residuals from playing a cop?

“I’ll let you do the math.”

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

The National Bail Fund Network works to post bail for people around the US. During the current protests many people have been arrested which is considered to be both unjust and unhygienic, given the current global pandemic.

The idea came from fellow actor Griffin Newman, who played a detective in two episodes of Blue Bloods back in 2011.

He also donated US$11,000, despite currently being out of work.

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020

In their tweets, the two actors are clearly calling on other rich celebs – particularly actors who got rich from playing cops – to chip in.

In other huge donations news, Chrissy Tiegan on Monday pledged to donate US$200,000 (AU$290,000) to various bailout funds around the US.

As for Beatriz herself, she has hinted there’s more to come.