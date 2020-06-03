Following today’s news that Stephanie Beatriz, who played Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn 99, donated US$11,000 to the US National Bail Fund, the show’s producer and co-creator Dan Goor has now announced a US$100,000 pledge from the entire cast.

“The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd,” Goor posted to Twitter, “and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally.”

“We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them.”

Andy Samberg, AKA Jake Peralta, later reshared Goor’s statement on Lonely Island‘s Twitter.

Brooklyn 99‘s donation comes after Blue Blood‘s Griffin Newman called on cop- and detective-playing actors to donate to social justice reform in a show of solidarity to US demonstrators.

“I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago,” he’d posted on Monday. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do that math.”

“Blue. Actors. Should. Donate. To. Act. Blue.”

If you’re wondering how you can help on your own soil, check out the Victorian Women’s Trust‘s ‘Anti-Racism Resources from Australia And Beyond‘, which is an extremely helpful guide, complete with Indigenous organisations to donate to, as well as podcasts, books, Instagram accounts and other resources we can absorb to better educate ourselves. Self-education is key.