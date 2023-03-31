Brooklyn Beckham is at it again with the bizarre kitchen antics, this time with a wine cork of all things simmering in his pot of whatever TF he was cooking. This man needs to be stopped.

Beckham posted a picture to Instagram of himself cooking with his little puppy swaddled up against his chest captioned: “Daddy day care.”

It took followers no time at all to notice that something was amiss though — no, not Beckham calling himself Daddy. The issue at hand was: why the fuck was there a wine cork cooking with what appears to be bolognese?

Unsurprisingly, Beckham was fkn roasted for it.

“When someone told you to ‘put a cork in it Brooklyn’. They meant …stop talking,” one person wrote.

The roasting was so incessant and gleeful that Beckham took to his IG stories to defend himself. He shared what appeared to be a passage from an article, with all the words cropped out except this paragraph:

More research ensued and we found information that the addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensured a more tender dish.

It took only one Google search to find out where this passage was from: this article written by an old white woman who refers to food beyond her base knowledge as “ethnic”. But underlying racism in the culinary food aside, the article is specifically about cooking octopus — not whatever meat Beckham was cooking with.

Further research reveals that octopus and cork often go hand in hand (tentacle in tentacle?), but why Beckham decided to apply this to a meaty pasta dish is still a mystery.

So yeah, you may proceed with the roasting. Lord knows there’s a whole back catalogue of similar antics.

Just recently Beckham was dragged for making fettucini alfredo without fettucini.

And who could forget the alleged chef’s “experimental” cocktail that was just a gin and tonic.

Honestly, this is the kind of entertainment nepo babies were born for. Long may he reign (read: fuck up in the public eye for our own giggles).