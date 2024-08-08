Brooke Schofield Addresses Resurfaced Racist Tweets With A Classic Influencer Apology Video

Influencer Brooke Schofield is in hot water after racist tweets resurfaced, and her apology video isn’t winning over the sceptics.

To make matters worse, she liked a post from Donald Trump, which has left many wondering if she’s really changed or just trying to save face.

What did Brooke Schofield’s racist tweets say?

The tweets, which were posted between 2012 and 2015 and were recently republished by gossip site PopCrave, included some seriously problematic comments.

In particular, she expressed some harsh opinions about the death of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Black boy who was tragically shot and killed by a cop while at a convenience store.

Schofield’s tweets defended the acquitted shooter George Zimmerman, claiming, “Guarantee if Zimmerman shot a white guy this wouldn’t even be a story. NEWS FLASH THIS WASN’T A CRIME OF RACISM IT WAS SELF-DEFENSE.”

The tweets also cited racially insensitive remarks about Schofield’s hair and shared a story about a friend yelling racist slurs in a movie theatre.

Another tweet admitting to racist behaviour read: “I said so many accidentally racist things last night I don’t know how I even made it back to America.”

Some of Brooke Schofield’s resurfaced tweets (Image source: @PopCrave/ X)

Brooke Schofield’s apology video.

In an attempt to address the backlash, Schofield, 27, posted a nearly four-minute apology video on TikTok, where she opened up about her past.

She acknowledged the tweets were real and described them as “disturbing”, “wrong” and “horrible”.

She explained that she was raised by her staunchly conservative grandparents, whose views heavily influenced her during her formative years.

“My parents were addicts, so I was adopted by my grandparents, and I was like 10, and I grew up with them from that point on. And as is true for a lot of grandparents, they’re a little bit less progressive than a lot of us are,” Schofield said.

“My household was literally Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, all the time, and that was the only thing that I was exposed to.”

Schofield admitted that it took her a long time to “shift [her] way of thinking”.

“Obviously, I know there are some people who are just, like, not going to care for me anymore. Like, I understand that I just, I need you to know that like is not how I think, that is not what I believe. I am 27 years old now, I’ve had so much time to learn and grow and like formulate my own opinions, and they are nothing like they were when I was 17, 18 years old.”

Brooke Schofield follows apology by liking a Donald Trump post.

People didn’t get much of a chance to decide how they felt about Schofield’s original apology video, because just two days later she liked a post about former President Donald Trump.

The photo was posted by Kick streamer Adin Ross, who shared a pic with Trump after their live stream together, along with the caption “Make America Great Again.”

Schofield likes post with Trump (Image source: @Accomplished-Egg7618/Reddit)

Schofield made another video on her TikTok addressing the unfortunate like.

“Okay, before this gets any further, I have publicly stated my support for Kamala [Harris] since she has been in the running,” she said.

“Okay? And I still stand behind that.I literally was on an aeroplane scrolling. I saw the last person in the entire world that I would think would be in the room with Trump, so I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ And I liked the post.”

In a TikTok exposing the situation, Schofield’s Cancelled podcast co-host Tana Mongeau commented: “I am 100 per cent a Democrat and voting for Kamala Harris.”

This is the only comment Mongeau has made on the situation so far.

Tana Mongeau’s ‘comment’ on the situation (Image source: @bekahday/TikTok)





Brooke loses followers and a brand collab in the fallout.

The fallout has been quick to say the least. Schofield has lost over 8,000 followers since the tweets resurfaced.

In a particularly awkward twist, clothing brand Boys Lie had recently teased a collaboration with Brooke, set to drop on August 7.

Schofield’s Boys Lie collab collection (Image sourced: Boys Lie)

The brand quickly addressed the situation via an Instagram story, saying: “We are in a weird position right now. We didn’t want to end the weekend without saying that we hear you, we see you, and we are adamantly working on a solution.”

Boys Lie notes app response (Image source: Boys Lie Instagram)

Since then, it has pulled the collab from the site.

How do people feel about Brooke now?

As the situation unfolds, opinions are all over the place.

While some fans are willing to give Schofield the benefit of the doubt, many others are not ready to forgive and forget.

One commenter said, “The conversation around the effect of our childhood environment has on us needs to be had more. There are so many people don’t know any better until they leave that environment & learn for themselves.”

Many have commented “RIP TRAYVON MARTIN” under Schofield’s apology video, recentering the focus to the 17-year-old boy who was killed.

Critics argue that at 16, Brooke was old enough to grasp the implications of her words, and her recent actions suggest she might not have changed as much as she claims.

“What pisses me off about the Brooke Schofield tweets is she’s gonna use (and has used!!) the ‘I was just a stupid kid’ excuse. Because white 16/17-year-olds are allowed to be young dumb children but Black 17-year-olds are somehow responsible for their own murder,” tweeted one user.

(Image source: @kirkxxs/X)

Some are hopeful that Schofield takes this as a learning opportunity.



“I’m rooting for you!!! Be more open on expressing what you’ve learned and what you know. Don’t let this bring you down. Do what you can to make those people feel seen and understood,” said a TikTok user.

Schofield also posted a video saying that she has donated to the Trayvon Martin Foundation as she continues to research other communities and foundations she can help. “In any way that I can help, I will help,” she said.

Lead image: Brooke Schofield Instagram / TikTok.