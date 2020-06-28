Today Show host Brooke Boney has clapped back at a disrespectful commenter who used her Logies post to make a creepy remark and honestly, good on her.

Boney took to Instagram on Sunday night to post a Logies throwback, you know, because coronavirus ruined our chances of seeing Karl Stefanovic giving another ~slightly~ tipsy morning after broadcast this year.

“Was really looking forward to being the most sober person on The Today Show post-Logies this year… Guess I’ll have to wait til 2021,” she captioned the post, which featured two pics of Boney all dolled-up for last year’s event.

Sure, Brooke Boney looks like a million bucks in the photos, she’s an absolutely stunning woman by all accounts. But that doesn’t make it any less disgusting to see men flock to the comments to be gross.

One commenter in particular asked for her OnlyFans account, presumably referring to the naked photos usually shared on the platform.

Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we’ve got absolutely nothing against sex work, but that doesn’t make comments like this (that aren’t exactly SW-positive) okay.

In an absolute power move, Boney promptly replied that her “username is showsomerespectdipshit.”

The comment was eventually deleted, but not before Brooke’s expert response amassed more than 300 likes.

There’s nothing wrong with acknowledging that Brooke Boney is a truly stunning woman. But let’s be real here, if Karl Stefanovic – or any male television personality – posted a Logies throwback, you wouldn’t find comments asking for their OnlyFans accounts.

Brooke Boney is an absolute legend who has had an impressive career so far, she’s an articulate and educated woman who consistently uses her platform to talk about important issues that we should all care about.

We’re not even going to get into her choice of clothing in these photos, because even if she was wearing a skin-tight minidress, she’s still not asking for people to objectify her. Trust me, if Brooke Boney wants us to subscribe to her OnlyFans, she’ll let us know. But until that time comes, let’s all just show her a bit of respect, shall we?