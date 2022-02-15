Bachelorette of our hearts, Yamatji and Noongar woman Brooke Blurton has opened up more about her life post-show. In particular, she spoke about how she felt after that break up with Darvid Garayeli.

In an interview with Matty Mills on NITV’s The Point, Brooke described her life after the show as “bloody tough”.

“It’s already so hard to navigate. And adding the layers and complexities of a very public relationship and being from a show that doesn’t have the biggest success rate in terms of things working out … it’s a lot of pressure,” she said.

She also reflected on the end of her relationship with Darvid which he announced publicly on his Instagram Story. Brooke said at the time she didn’t know Darvid was going to announce that they’d broken up.

We can all agree that was a bad idea regardless of whether you have 30 Insta followers or 30,000.

“I had no choice in any part of it going public,” Brooke Blurton said.

“I would’ve preferred not to, but it did. I feel like it was just to humiliate me, to have one over me and what else did I have to do?

“I was silenced, I was defenceless. I just had to cop it.”

Fuck, that is so rough. It’s reminding me once again how glad I am to not be a reality TV star. If you ever catch me auditioning for Big Brother, slap the camera out of my hands.

Brooke previously shared Insta Stories of the super messed up comments she got after the break-up.

Brooke also reflected in the interview on her sister’s tragic passing. It happened after the show finished filming. She explained that dealing with her grief as well as a secret, long-distance, high-profile relationship was incredibly hard.

It isn’t hard to imagine how hard it would have been going through all of that stress under intense public scrutiny.

“Dealing with [the break-up] publicly was awful,” she said.

Brooke said she didn’t regret taking part in The Bachelorette and that she still “pinch[es] herself” for being the show’s first First Nations lead.

“The filming itself has been one of the best experiences of my entire life,” she said.

“I have no regrets to doing the show. I reckon the gravity of it and when it meant [for First Nations and LGBTQIA+ communities] to have that representation outweighs any negative.”

‘No regrets’: Brooke Blurton is proud to represent First Nations and LGBTQI+ communities on the “Bachelorette.” #BrookeBlurton #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/xMEPwtjL5L — NITV (@NITV) February 15, 2022

But she did say she’d be avoiding any more reality TV love shows for the moment. Honestly, probs a good call for all of us there. Thank you Brooke.

“The next part of my chapter is really healing and spending and enjoying the time with my family,” she said.

“Getting back on Country and doing the things that matter.”

But she didn’t rule coming back to our screens: “I love TV”.

Consider this my formal petition for Brooke Blurton on Dancing With The Stars. I feel like she’d fucking nail it.