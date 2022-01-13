The nation’s absolute favourite reality TV star Brooke Blurton has released her first full statement since her and Bachelorette winner Darvid Garayeli broke up and yes, my heart hurts.

ICYMI, Brooke and Darvid rode off together into the sunset after he won her heart on The Bachelorette. Then, in a very surprising (and sad) twist, the couple announced their break-up in early January.

Or, more accurately, Darvid announced their break-up via Insta Story, which Brooke then said she was blindsided by.

In her OG story, Brooke said: “it was definitely agreed to part ways, I just wanted to do it privately, amicably and respectfully”.

Now, she’s posted a lengthy statement – via Insta Story of course – giving more detail about the breakup.

In essence, she said that the breakup was her call.

“I’ll be the first to say that it was my choice to end the relationship and I had been thinking about it for a bit towards the end. My reasons for that are completely valid to me,” she wrote.

“I had been unhappy for a bit and it wasn’t just solely because of the relationship. I have a lot of respect for Darvid and what he gave up for me to be IN the relationship but it seems that we both lost ourselves along the way.

“We had a very real love in a very unreal situation but we equally had A LOT of pressure on us too, which I felt I carried everyday.”

Phew, a lot to unpack there but mostly: shoutout to Brooke for being so vulnerable. It can be incredibly hard to admit when a relo’s not working out even when you love someone, and to do that in front of an entire nation is a lot of pressure.

She also wrote a little bit about the impact being on The Bachelorette had on her sense of self.

“At the start of the show, I was the best version of myself and when the show ended and my sister died, I became by worst and saddest.

“I definitely put my heart and soul into the show and to represent myself, my family and the minority groups that I represent, solely with the upmost integrity, respect and love. But the person who I forgot to love the most amongst that was myself.”

According to Brooke, she has a lot of love for Darvid and they are “as amicable as you can be during a healing process”.

“I still love him dearly and have no regrets choosing him. I just wish the world was a little bit more gentle to us in the time we had.”

She did address Darvid’s decision to announced the break-up without consulting her, describing herself as “shocked”.

“But Darvid had every right to make that decision, his platform, he can choose that for himself”.

Brooke said that she’ll now be focusing on healing and said that this is the last time she’ll address the relo.

Honestly, love her setting those boundaries, go off.

She finished her post by saying, “I have a massive healing process to start, I just wish Mark McGowan would let me in!”

“But I’m sure I can speak on behalf of us on here and say thank you for all the love and support.”

Someone get this girl a border pass for Western Australia, stat.