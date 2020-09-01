Bachie fave Brooke Blurton has confirmed she’s 100% down to be Australia’s first-ever (known) bi Bachelorette, if only producers would actually ask her.

She spilt this steaming hot cup of tea on a brand new podcast episode of The Babble, presented by former Bachelor and host Matty J and producer Ruby Teys.

In case you’re not quite up to speed, Brooke Blurton was on Honey Badger’s season and left in the final three. She was also on BIP, where she briefly hooked up with Alex Nation. Making Brooke the Bachelorette would not only make her the first (known) bi Bachelor, but it would also make for the first-ever Indigenous Bachie looking for love.

Throughout the ep, Matty J and Ruby spoke about all the hot goss we’ve been dying to get our hands on, from Brooke’s love life to the possibility of a Bi Bachelorette series coming our way.

Towards the end of the cast, Brooke opened up about her willingness to be the next Bachelorette, and brought up that she isn’t sure if Australia ready for something like that.

“I thought that you were gonna be the pick for The Bachelorette. Was a discussion had earlier this year?” Matty asked.

“Look, there was no offer made, but I wouldn’t say that I’m not open to it.” Brooke said.

“Um, there was kind of talk and speculation about certain things, and recently on a podcast, they were saying that I had to grow my followers in order to be the Bachelorette, but I don’t think that was necessarily the case. I don’t know, I’d be very open to it. I’m a little bit different in the sense that I date both sexes and whether Channel Ten and Warner Brothers would be up to a sort-of Bi Bachelorette, I don’t know what they would that look like or if Australia would be ready for that.”

Fan-favourite Elly Miles, 25, and her sister Becky, 30, will be 2020’s Bachelorettes for the brand new season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still hope for a Brooke Blurton bi Bachelorette in the near future.

The podcast duo also dived into a discussion on how Brooke has been when it comes to dating. This is the spicy moment that she revealed that quite a few girls have been sliding into her DMs recently.

“Do you have a rule when it comes to dating anyone, are you like ‘Look if anyone slips into my DMs, I’m not going to speak to them’ or are you like ‘Do you know what if they’re going to do it, I’m open to it. I’ll suss ’em out and see if they’re nice?” asked Matty J.

“Absolutely, yeah! When I just recently put out that I was open today dating, yeah I had a few… but actually more girls than guys! Like I feel like guys are just, they don’t have that courage, I don’t know, girls I just more ruthless, they’re like straight in!” Brooke replied.

Here’s hoping that one day we can get the Bi-Bachelor series that we all so truly deserve.

