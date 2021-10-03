Channel Ten has just released a new trailer to Brooke Blurton’s season of The Bachelorette, and holy shit is that a same-sex slow dance on day one?

The new trailer, which goes through her first appearance on rugby player Nick Cummins‘ season of The Bachelor before having her heart broken by Alex Nation on Bachelor in Paradise, teases four of our new contestants on arrivals night.

There’s a guy in a gorgeous white dress, a charming bloke in a suit, and another who arrives in a lawnmower, BUT, the thing that really has me excited? Brooke slow-dances with another girl (!) AND on episode one (!!) AND it looks unbelievably cute (!!!).

I mean, just look at them.

“I am mindblown,” Brooke says in a voiceover that plays during this fated meeting.

“Let’s just pack it up, we’re done.”

When I first heard we’re getting a bisexual season of The Bachelorette, I was worried we’d see mostly a heteronormative take on bisexuality. Fortunately for us, Brooke told PEDESTRIAN.TV she’s 100% chill with the guys and gals (and any non-binary pals) to hook up in the mansion.

So, it’s nice to see that the show won’t shy away from showing simple gestures of queer love and will treat same-sex romance the same way it does any other pairing on the show.

“Being the Bachelorette, I get teary, I get emotional, I get goosebumps because I’m the first Indigenous, bisexual Bachelorette,” Blurton added.

“The barriers that have been broken just by me doing this I think is huge.

“… I am just a girl trying to fall in love. But, it’s not about gender, it’s about connection.”

YES! God, I am already rooting for her so hard. There’s something so naturally loveable and warm about Brooke’s personality that I can’t wait to see blossom further here.

Catch the new trailer below.

Brooke's heart is ready for the taking ❤️ The #BacheloretteAU coming soon to 10 and 10 Play on Demand. pic.twitter.com/AWgUc621BT — #BacheloretteAU (@BacheloretteAU) October 3, 2021

Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette AU will premiere on Channel 10 and 10 Play sometime soon.