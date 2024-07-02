Aussie Influencer Brittney Saunders Has Revealed Her Whopping Tax Bill & My Jaw Is On The Floor

Aussie influencer and business owner Brittney Saunders has shared her heart-dropping tax nightmare and honestly, it’s freaked me out to my core.

Back before Brittney launched her clothing label Fayt, she was a beloved and successful YouTuber known for doing make-up and beauty tutorials.

While she was making some big buckeroos by the time she became an influencer full-time, she admits that at the time, she had absolutely no idea how tax worked when you worked for yourself.

“I became a full-time influencer when I was 21 so I was really young and silly and I, all of a sudden, started earning a lot of money.” ” Brittney explained on her podcast Big Business with Brittney Saunders.

“At my peak, I would’ve been earning $200-300k a year as an influencer which is insane.”

Although the cashola was great, she didn’t realise that she needed to put money for tax aside.



“I didn’t know how to be self-employed. I didn’t know how it worked, I was so used to working my Monday to Friday full-time job, getting my pay slip every week and seeing the tax being taken out. And then all of a sudden, I’m working for myself at 21 years old, I didn’t know how tax worked,” Brittney continued.



“I also didn’t have a supportive family network, no one ever taught me about money or how to save or tax or anything like that.

“So, for around two years, when I was an influencer and earning all this money, I just simply didn’t pay tax. Because when you own your own business, you’re working for yourself.”

After a couple of years of paying no tax and feeling embarrassed that she hadn’t sorted out her finances, she reached out to an accountant to help her. Shortly after, she received a call from the ATO who told her that she owed $100,000 in tax.

“I ended up getting an accountant because I thought ‘shit’. I hadn’t done my tax for two years but she hadn’t been chased up by the ATO. but she was super embarrassed.

“I owed $100,000. And I’m in my early 20s. And I owe $100,000,” she said.

“Which, in saying that, I know that’s a crazy amount. But if you’re owing that amount, you’re earning quite a decent amount.”

Thankfully, after going on a payment plan and using some of her savings, she was able to pay off the mass sum. Looking back, Brittney views the nightmare scenario as a life lesson and she’s stoked she learnt it before she started her size-exclusive fashion label.

“That was a great lesson for me in my early 20s and something that I will never forget. I remember I felt sick over it, owing that amount of money and just having to pay it down,” she said.

“But it was a great lesson for me to be more smart with my money and have my finances in order.”

Well, there you go. Take this as a reminder to do your tax, or if you run your own business, get your shit in order before you rack up a $100k charge with the tax man.

So, if you’re just as panicked as I am about fucking up your tax after reading this article, here is a complete guide on how to do your tax. You’re welcome.