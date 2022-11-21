Brittany Hockley has revealed why her final date with Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins on The Bachelor never aired and it sounds like the most chaotic scene in Bachie history (which is really saying something!).

Hockley recounted the wild scene that 10 chose not to air on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“This did not make the cut,” she began.

“I’m in New Caledonia, it’s my final scene. And I’d made the mistake of telling the producers I’d never been on a horse before, so they take us to a farm and tell me ‘You’re going to sit on a horse and muster cattle’.

“So I get on my horse, Nick is on his horse and the professional cattle musterer is ahead of us. Nick has a whip and everything, he’s got a cowboy hat on.

“So they go ‘Action!’ and we’re supposed to take off and I don’t even know how to make my horse go. So I kick it and say ‘Ya!’ and it takes off.”

At one point, “something happened” that “scared the cattle and they went ballistic”. Hockley’s horse “shat itself” then bolted.

“I’m holding on for dear life. I’m just screaming on this horse, thinking death is about to come. Nick is galloping up beside us trying to catch it,” she recalled.

“There’s cattle everywhere, a man has been crushed by a horse, they had to have a back-up musterer come and save us.

“I thought I was going to die. I know people have died on horses before.”

Eventually she was saved, but “they had to wipe the whole date” from the episode.

“You can’t show that,” she added, defending 10’s choice not to air the scene.

Kyle Sandilands then said they’d contacted 10 for the footage but they had yet to receive anything.

Um, 10 needs to drop the footage on its socials and it needs to do it ASAP! Now that’s some golden television.