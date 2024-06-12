Brittany Hockley has just announced her engagement to Benjamin Siegrist in the cutest Instagram post ever. The pair, who went public with their relationship in January 2023, took it to the next, diamond-size level in a dreamy beach location.

Along with snaps from the proposal – that seemed to include a helicopter, a superyacht and a ~stunning~ sunset – Brittany gushed about her now fiancé in the caption.

“In any lifetime it’s a YES! Just two people loving each other for the rest of our lives,” she wrote, along with a squid emoji (her nickname for Siegrist is “squid”, in case you were confused!).

She added another comment on her Instagram Story, saying that “forever looks pretty darn spectacular.”

Ben also shared their joint Instagram post to his Instagram Story, calling her his “best friend”. Awwww.

Her rock looks pretty darn huge, with the oval-cut diamond looking flashy and elegant at the same time.

It didn’t take long for Brittany’s celeb pals to start flooding the comment section, with bestie and Life Uncut podcast co-host Laura Byrne being one of the first to congratulate her.

“I’M LEAKING!!!! Could not be happier for this. You deserve it all,” Laura wrote.

Her sister Sheri Hockley echoed this, saying: “CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP! So worth the wait. I’m so happy for you both, love you both so much.”

“STOP IT MY BFF IS GETTING MARRIED!!!! And so is Brittany!” joked The Pick Up co-host Mitch Churi.

“Congratulations love birds. Two bloody beautiful people,” former Bachie star Jimmy Nicholson added.

The pair have been dating long distance as Ben has a career as a professional footballer in Glasgow, Scotland. He currently plays for Celtic Football Club as their goalkeeper.

It hasn’t been easy for the couple, with Brittany telling followers earlier this year that they continue to rack up travel costs.

“It’s expensive but unavoidable if we want to see each other. You just have to prioritise it,” she said.

“We share the cost, and it’s only a few times a year. If we were travelling every month, I’d have to sell a kidney or something.”

It looks like the wait was worth it in the end, and this Bachelorette has finally been given her final rose.