In an inspiring and dare I say it, even hopeful moment for humanity, Britney Spears has bravely returned to the home gym that recently went down in flames.

Earlier this year, the singer casually explained that she had set her gym ablaze, saying: “I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down.”

Today, in an Instagram story, she revealed some progress, saying: “Hey guys, I’m in my gym today and yes it is the gym that I burned down. It’s still not fixed yet but I’m getting there.”

Wow. “It’s still not fixed yet but I’m getting there” – with these words, Britney Spears has truly captured the spirit of humanity in 2020. I may get them tattooed on me as a tramp stamp .

“Hey guys, I’m in my gym today and yes it is the gym that I burned down.” pic.twitter.com/HM1hc8cuQI — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 26, 2020

In case you missed it, here’s her original, iconic post:

Brit has had a big week on social media. Several days ago, she posted a special video message to her LGBTQ fans to celebrate pride, including a characteristically strange twist ending in which her boyfriend Sam Asghari appeared to interrupt offscreen.

The bottom line here is that Britney Spears is a sweet, precious angel who must be protected at all costs, and on behalf of all her friends here at the LGBTQ community, I wish her a happy Pride also.