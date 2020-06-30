At this point Britney Spears‘ Instagram can do no wrong. It is a majestic virtual dreamscape – filled with inspirational quotes, bees and flowers – and it is too pure for this ungrateful world. That is a fact, proven by science, and cannot be disputed by any human ever.

Our favourite candle-lover’s recent improv dance posts only substantiate this scientifically-proven fact even further. Grooving along to Nelly Furtado‘s “Say It Right” and Bille Eilish‘s “I Love You”, the Glory chanteuse undeniably vibed the fuck out, as did I, watching, alongside everyone else with a pair of eyeballs.

“I like to freestyle !!!!! There’s no routine here …. I’m just using my body to speak for me how it feels …..” she captioned the carousel.

I would take a bullet for Britney Jean Spears. I would also take a bullet for her Instagram, if need be.

There’s a lot for Britney to be dancing about at the moment. Over the weekend, she revealed that she’d returned to the gym she’d once burnt down with a candle (her third candle-related fire, mind you, but we’ll just let that one slide). “Hey guys,” she posted to her Instagram stories over the weekend. “I’m in my gym today and yes it is the gym that I burned down. It’s still not fixed yet but I’m getting there.” We stan a resilient queen.

As for these improvised dance sessions, I have one thing to say: gimme more.