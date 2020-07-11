Just days after fans speculated that she may need rescuing from the confinement of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has clarified that she’s just being happy and authentic.

In case you missed it, the #FreeBritney movement was thrusted back into the spotlight this week after a fan urged Spears to wear a yellow shirt in her next post if she needed help. The following post, you guessed it, had her wearing a yellow shirt – promptly sending the internet wild with theories.

But now, Spears has come out to clarify that, although her posts are a little peculiar, she’s just out here trying to live her best life in peace.

“I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness,” she captioned the photo.

The whole situation is a bit murky but if Britney is out here saying that she’s just being her authentic self, we should all respect that.

Sure, she has a unique style of content, but she’s also just having fun with it and if this brings her joy after all of the shit she has been through, let her live.

To put it simply, leave Britney alone. Let her dance to her heart’s content.

You do you, Britney. Keep on dancing.