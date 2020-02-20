Britney Spears‘ partner Sam Asghari has taken to Instagram to confirm that she broke her foot while dancing.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” he captioned the ‘gram. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”

Now these are some bloody sweet words, but what really tipped me over the edge is the fact the he wrote “stronger” on her cast.

Are you kidding? This is the show of love we needed to see today. I’m now weeping an ocean of nostalgic tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:46am PST

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again – we must continue to protect queen Spears at all costs (particularly her Instagram that is too damn pure for this undeserving world), and even more so now that she’s broken her foot. That being said, it looks like she’ll be well taken care of by Sam.

“Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!!,” Britney’s sister Jamie-Lynn commented on the pic, after her daughter Maddie recently fractured her arm at school.

In other Britney news, we have until April 26 to find some poo change, book a spontaneous flight to LA and visit the fuck-off huge Britney Spears museum, complete with a whole heap of her most iconic film sets. I I I wanna go o o (all the way ay ay, taking out my freak tonight).