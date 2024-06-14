Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Slams Rumours Her Waist Was Photoshopped To Appear Thinner

Bridgerton Season Three‘s leading lady Nicola Coughlan has clapped back at rumours that she was digitally edited to appear thinner in the latest season of the beloved Netflix show.

It all started when Coughlan walked on screen with an itty-bitty waist and a round thing in the audience’s face, resulting in many people watching at home being sprung. Her proportions were so confounding to some viewers that rumours started to circulate that the 37-year-old star was being digitally edited to appear thinner on the series — a rumour that Coughlan wholeheartedly denies.

“I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’” Coughlan told PEOPLE.

“I was like, ‘No, they did not.’”

“I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really moulds to it. Sometimes they come in a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘My body now will go whew.’”

Proof of Nicola Coughlan’s body going “whew”. (Image: Netflix)

It’s not the first time Coughlan has had to deal with people making comments and assumptions about her body. Most recently, she clapped back with a classy response when someone at a fan event said she was “very brave” for participating in a nude scene in Bridgerton, Season Three.

“You know, I think it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough,” she quipped.

“I am a very proud member of the perfect breasts community, and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

As another member of the perfect breasts community, I applaud Coughlan for upholding the values and integrity of the organisation.

You can watch the clip of the interaction — which has gone viral — below.

Coughlan is au natural, a frankly stunning woman who does not need any editing to stun on screen and I love that she’s setting the record straight.

Meanwhile, if anyone wants to start rumours that I’ve got a huge ass, tiny waist and perfect breasts, I’m more than happy to let that rumour fly. You have permission to gossip on, dear readers!!!

You can watch the entirety of Bridgerton Season Three on Netflix.