If Pride and Prejudice and Gossip Girl tickle your fancy, you might want to keep an eye out on the new Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

The trailer released today quickly went viral on Twitter, because who doesn’t love a good horny period drama? The Netflix show looks set to be steamy, dramatic and full of scandal. My lonely ass can’t wait.

If there is a scandal, Lady Whistledown will surely uncover it. Bridgerton premieres Dec 25. pic.twitter.com/me684HjZRD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 2, 2020

Also BIG KUDOS to the show for casting POC in a period drama. I’m so tired of seeing period dramas deliberately ignoring POC actors in their casting because ‘it’s not authentic’. Hello, it’s fiction. It’s not a documentary! All I’ve ever wanted is to see a brown girl like me have her own Elizabeth Bennet/Mr Darcy moment, and now I think I might actually get one.

This…

Are we going to be naughty or nice this Christmas?@bridgerton pic.twitter.com/nLGKSzC6dq — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) November 2, 2020

I may have accidentally watched this *cough-mumble* times, including a few times frame-by-frame. — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) November 2, 2020

Bridgerton is based off a series of novels by Julia Quinn, and follows a family of eight siblings as they attempt to find love in Regency England.

The omniscient narrator Lady Whistledown is a scandal sheet author (gossip writer), voiced by the incredible Julie Andrews.

“Let it be known, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it,” Lady Whistledown explains in the trailer.

“And share every last detail.”

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly that while Bridgerton is a period drama, it carries very modern themes.

“Underneath all the glamour and lavishness and this beautiful escapist world, we have this running modern commentary,” Van Dusen said.

“They had dating back in the Regency, obviously, they just called it courtship, and instead of things like Tinder, they just swiped left and right in the most glamorous ways imaginable.”

The premise for season one is based off the first novel in Quinn’s series, titled The Duke and I. In the story, Daphne Bridgerton (Pheobe Dynevor) establishes a fake courtship with Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). However, their fake love starts to develop into real love…and oh boy, I just can’t wait.

Bridgerton comes to Netflix on Christmas Day.