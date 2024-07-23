Bridgerton Season 4 Teaser Reveals Which Character Will Be The Next Focus & I Can’t Bloody Wait

Netflix is keeping us well and truly fed with regal content as the first trailer for Bridgerton season four has just landed, revealing which character will be the focus of the new season.

After the recently concluded season three – which focused on the pairing of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) – fans have been left wondering where the series will go next.

Welp, thanks to this sneaky lil teaser, we have our answer!

Who will Bridgerton Season 4 focus on?

Bridgerton season four will focus on, drumroll please…

Old mate Benedict (Luke Thompson)!

“It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart…” Netflix’s press release reads.

“Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season.”

The teaser trailer begins by showing some of the Bridgerton siblings’ greatest mems, before Thompson opens a door behind the scenes (as in the actor, not the character).

There he is, the handsome devil:

Benedict is our next Bridgerton baddie. (Credit: Netflix)

“I hear we’re fitting you for a suit,” the unseen voice tells the actor, to which Thompson replies: “I already have an outfit for tonight.”

“It’s not for tonight… it’s for the masquerade ball,” the voice then declares as they hand him his costume.

“In that case, come on in,” the actor then says.

HUGE! HUGE! HUGE!

Benedict has been the topic of much discussion, especially during the last season, with many wondering if he is gay or bi. Here’s your answer, btw!

Meanwhile, in case you’re curious as to why the teaser only includes a coupla flashbacks and a behind-the-scenes look, rather than actual scenes from the new season, that’s because unfortunately we’re a lil while off any new footage being shared.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the UK premiere for Bridgerton season three, part two, showrunner Jess Brownell said season four won’t be out for a few years. Bummer!

“The writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range,” Brownell shared.

It’s his time to shine!!!!! (Credit: Netflix)

She went on to explain that producing such a fabulous series takes time so y’all just need to be patient!

“I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts,” Brownell said.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.”

