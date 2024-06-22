Wake Up Babe, The Actual Cost Of The Manors From Bridgerton Just Dropped

Netflix’s Bridgerton sure is an easy show on the eyes. Pretty much everyone and everything in it looks like it costs a million bucks. But how much do the actual manors from Bridgerton cost?

If you’ve seen Netflix’ spicy historical romance show Bridgerton then there’s a chance you’ve envied the characters on it for some aspect of their lifestyle, whether it’s the glamorous gowns, incredible living spaces, or steamy sexcapades with dreamy characters.

Fortunately for fans, though Bridgerton itself is fiction and the characters we ship may not exist/be in love IRL, the stunning manors and castles we see as backdrops throughout the three seasons and spin-off show are real.

And sure, they’re all hella expensive and will make you depressed about the state of the Australian housing market. But that’s hardly a surprise now is it?

Instead, dabble in some escapism. Just like how when you turn on an episode of Bridgerton Season 3 to dive into a world where everyone is hot and men are actually able to be trusted, please peruse his list and escape into a world where money is not an issue.

Let’s have a look at how the actual manors in Bridgerton cost.

How much do the manors in Bridgerton cost in real life?

As revealed by Domain, the manors and living spaces seen throughout Bridgerton all fetch a pretty penny. Shot in a variety of big old buildings in the UK, here’s how much the Bridgerton homes cost.

The Bridgerton’s Home

Estimated Cost: $12,342,432.

The real location of the titular family’s stunning home is Ranger’s House in Greenwich. Located in Southeast London, the house gets it’s name from its history of being the official residence for the Ranger of Greenwich Park. Previously it was called Chesterfield House.

The Featherington’s Home

Estimated Cost: $9,456,030.

The home in which Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) grew up was shot at No. 1 Royal Crescent. Well, the exterior was anyway. You can actually visit the location today to feel all the Bridgerton vibes, as it is now a museum filled with furniture and decor from between 1776 and 1796.

Queen Charlotte’s Home

Estimated Cost: $848,255,124

By far the priciest residence on the list belongs to Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) from the Netflix spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Her majesty’s humble home costs almost a billion dollars IRL, and used to be the home of King Henry VIII. He moved out a while ago though.

Duke of Hastings’ Home

Estimated Cost: $71,309,418

Wilton House in Salisbury is the real-life counterpart for the exterior of Simon and Daphne Basset’s manor. Built in 1534, it has also been sued as the interior for various scenes in Bridgerton too!

Lady Danbury’s House

Estimated Cost: $10,648,796

Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) makes herself comfortable in the Holburne Museum, found at the Sydney Pleasure Gardens in Bath.

So there ya have it! All up, pretty much all of these are cheaper than your average rental in Sydney.

