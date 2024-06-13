Here’s Why Bridgerton’s Eloise Is Wearing That Big-Ass Fluffy Shoal In Season Three

Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie has revealed why Eloise Bridgerton was carrying around a big-ass shoal throughout Season Three, and the reason behind the costume choice is quite hilarious.

While most Bridgerton horn dogs would be focusing on the sexcapades of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season Three, fans might’ve missed that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) always had something covering her hands.

Sometimes it would be hidden behind a book, or sometimes a cheeky fluffy shoal — perfect for this shitty Sydney weather.

(Image source: Netflix)

Although most people would think this is a costume choice — you know, with Bridgerton being known to deliver in the ‘fit department — the decision to hide Eloise’s hand was due to a wrist injury Claudia had sustained during filming.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Claudia revealed that she broke her wrist on the set of Bridgerton Season Three.

“It was a Friday morning. I love being at work. I love getting there as you can tell I’m an excitable person,” she began.

“I got there and it was like eight — we haven’t even started filming, I felt so bad — and to celebrate everybody’s good mood I did a high kick.

“A celebratory high kick. The circumference of the dress is not — it’s fine. It ends. I wasn’t in a tracksuit where I could just be like ‘Woo!’”

(Image: YouTube)

After attempting a high kick in one of those iconic dresses, she revealed she fell backwards as the ensemble restricted her movement.

“I remember just looking at one of my co-stars, Hannah Dodd, all the way down actually and being like ‘Oh no’,” she shared.

“I landed on my wrist. Everybody was laughing, which I’m glad because I would’ve hated silence, that’s not good.”

(Image: YouTube)

So to cover her cast, the Bridgerton costume department had to make a “summer muff”.

“I’m elbow deep in summer muff right there,” the Bridgerton star joked.

SUMMER MUFF?!?! I’m actually going to croak it. It’s just too good.

Following the revelation, Bridgerton fans have shared their reactions to the “summer muff”. One person even went through Season Three and screenshotted a moment you can spot Claudia’s cast.

Ahhhh. Nothing like being elbow-deep in summer muff to fix your injuries.

