The Muppets themselves have confirmed they’d be down for a Muppet adaptation of Pride & Prejudice starring Ted Lasso hunk ‘o spunk Brett Goldstein as Mr Darcy. Um, yes please.

Goldstein was interviewing a selection of Muppets — Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Robin and Kermit the Frog — to discuss the 30th anniversary of the impeccable The Muppet Christmas Carol for Entertainment Weekly.

It started off strong, with Goldstein correctly calling the adaptation “the greatest film of all time”. I love a man with taste. Go off Roy Kent.

In the interview he brought up his ideal Muppet adaptation: Pride & Prejudice.

He was absolutely doing the Lord’s work here ‘cos the internet has been calling for this for some time.

Every time this comes around I say Muppet Pride and Prejudice. Colin Firth reprises his role as Mr. Darcy opposite an all-Muppet cast. https://t.co/YSnZvbMB3L — Hannah Long (@HannahGraceLong) December 25, 2019

Girls don’t want boys. They want a Muppet Pride and Prejudice. — Arielle Dundas (@ArielleDundas) November 27, 2022

All I know about a Muppet Pride and Prejudice is Fozzie would play Mr. Collins. https://t.co/lhWiw00tcE — Rob Taber (@RobTaber) November 28, 2022

“You’ve done Muppet Christmas Carol. You’ve done Muppet Treasure Island. You’ve done Muppet Wizard of Oz,” he said.

“Are there any other classics you’d like to adapt, and can I please pitch that we make Muppet Pride and Prejudice?”

Miss Piggy was immediately into the idea.

“Brett, can you get Pride and Prejudice and Piggy green lit?” she asked.

@muppetsleaze brett goldstein if you see this i am a successful hot young adult woman living in los angeles i run a muppet fan page and i am free literally whenever ♬ original sound – muppet sleaze

In the hypothetical flick, Goldstein would play Fitzwilliam Darcy and Miss Piggy would play his love interest Elizabeth Bennett. Move over Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

“Let’s see how much pull you and me together, as a package, has in this town,” Goldstein suggested.

Hopefully it’s enough to get Muppets Pride & Prejudice greenlit ‘cos gosh damn I need that in my life.

We’ve cast our lead roles, so that leaves the question of who the rest of the cast would be.

I absolutely love this suggestion of Kermit as Mr Bingley.

The thing about Muppet Pride and Prejudice is Kermit would not be Darcy, he would be Mr. Bingley. — It’s Carrie Griffin!: A Knives Out Mystery (@spiffogriffo) November 29, 2022

If we’re pairing Miss Piggy with the very human Brett Goldstein, I reckon we should do the same for Kermie. So my pitch for Jane Bennett is Florence Pugh — I can see it now!

Everyone else in the cast would be Muppets. We’ve already had the excellent suggestion of Fozzie Bear as Mr Collins and I reckon Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat would make a terrific Mr and Mrs Bennett. The possibilities are endless.

Disney, I am politely requesting that you make this happen ASAP.