A Texas woman is suing Brad Pitt for (US)$100,000, claiming the actor promised to marry her, then took her money and ran. But Pitt’s lawyers are saying that the woman was actually conned by an online scammer, Page Six reports.

In court documents retrieved by the publication, Kelli Christina, a healthcare CEO from Plano, Texas, alleges that she paid (US)$40,000 for the actor to make five appearances at events that she arranged for his charity Make It Right Foundation, which constructs new homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

In the claim, she also alleges that the pair developed a close relationship during their time working together, which resulted in “discussions of marriage,” court docs seen by The Post said.

The actor’s lawyers have fired back at the claim, saying Christina was likely tricked by a cyber scammer who was masquerading as Pitt, according to court papers.

“Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff,” the documents said.

“Rather, as [Christina] herself has acknowledged, it appears [Christina’s] communications about any agreement were apparently with one or more individuals unlawfully posing as — but not in any way affiliated with — defendants online,” the motion to dismiss states.

“By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt . . . were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation.”

Christina’s original complaint, filed in the Texas Eastern District Court, stated: “In 2018, Plaintiff Kelli Christina was approached by Brad Pitt for the purposes of raising funds for the Make It Right Foundation, a charitable cause to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina.

“Kelli Christina was persuaded by Brad Pitt’s presentation of the allegedly meritorious cause. Plaintiff and Brad Pitt . . . entered into a business agreement with specific terms and conditions.”

She claims that Pitt backed out at the very last minute for each event, promising to fulfil his commitment “next time,” but says he still pocketed the $40,000 appearance fee.

According to the deal, Christina would plan the events and market to the general public to raise money for Make It Right Foundation’s charitable causes.

“Brad Pitt’s appearance at the events was key to the events, donations to be made by attendees and was part of the agreement between Plaintiff and Defendants,” the suit states.

Meanwhile, Christina has responded to Pitt’s motion to dismiss the case, saying she plans to fight it.

“We have been litigating since March 2020 and I am pushing back on media,” she told The Post. “This lawsuit is important for the country so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt and Make it Right Foundation. I have 113 pages of organised discovery to support the charges and allegations. I wouldn’t expect this lawsuit to go away easily.”