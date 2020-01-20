Award ceremony season has officially kicked off and there’s a whole lot of tea being spilled as a result, but who knew that the most exciting story would come from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, of all things?

The biggest news story of the night was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s spicy reunion which resulted in a whole lot of chatter online.

Behold, the funniest tweets from their unexpected reunion:

View this post on Instagram

It goddamn looks like it. #CommentsByCelebs #SAGAwards

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

View this post on Instagram

None of us are. #CommentsByCelebs #SAGAwards

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

READ MORE The Best Story From The 2020 SAG Awards Was Supportive Exes Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston