Award ceremony season has officially kicked off and there’s a whole lot of tea being spilled as a result, but who knew that the most exciting story would come from the Screen Actors Guild Awards, of all things?

The biggest news story of the night was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s spicy reunion which resulted in a whole lot of chatter online.

Behold, the funniest tweets from their unexpected reunion:

#BradJen This picture Brad and Jen sums up my life. pic.twitter.com/K21d6tFDfc — perpul⁷ (@periwinkIesan) January 20, 2020

Me: why is everyone freaking out about Brad and Jen, can’t we leave them alo…….

Also me: yeah ok I get it now https://t.co/WePU2IRQJp — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) January 20, 2020

Me: We’re not meant to dwell on the past you need to let go nothing lasts forever Also me: BRAD AND JEN OMG THEY’LL ALWAYS BE MY FAV COUPLE IN THIS ESSAY I WILL#SAGAwards #BradPitt #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/QglFUPgXEY — h. | SAG awards (@thorfirethunder) January 20, 2020

Therapist: so what brings you in today?

Me: *slams this picture of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Anniston’s hand on the table* pic.twitter.com/RtiuRue5YJ — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2020

I know it’s been like 15 years, but I feel like we’re all the kids of #BradPitt and #JenniferAniston’s divorce and we still just want mom and dad back together. #SAGAwards https://t.co/cLBXaL6Not — Katelyn Costello (@kcostello1232) January 20, 2020

can we have an emergency meeting about this pic.twitter.com/4ELSfWfKc4 — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

Me looking at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61 — shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020