Any little drop of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston tea, we’ll slurp up like it’s the last bit of sustenance on earth.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the behind-the-scenes goss from the photographer who snapped that viral photo at the SAG Awards earlier this week.

Emma McIntyre, who works for Getty Images, has been taking photos backstage at the event for four years, People reports.

“The moments are really joyful and there are often encounters between winners in this area,” she told the publication.

“I try and capture as many of these celebratory moments as I can… It’s always fun to capture spontaneous run-ins between actors.”

Emma said she could see a photo opp was coming when Jen won her award shortly after Brad had picked up his trophy.

The cunning photog ran back and forth between the two backstage areas, hoping to capture an interaction between the former Hollywood golden couple, and wouldn’t ya know it, she was right on the money.

“He called out ‘Aniston!’ and she turned around and they embraced and congratulated each other,” Emma recalled.

“It was a moment of two accomplished people at the top of their game, acknowledging each other’s successes and genuinely seeming happy to see one another.”

She added: “The moment was really touching and you could sense the respect between two people who have known each other 20 plus years and are both outstanding in their field.”

Apparently there were two other photographers snapping pics of the winners, but she was in the right place at the right time.

“I positioned myself to the side of where Brad and Jennifer were standing, so their reaction was more angled to me meaning I could capture their interaction and expressions,” she said.

And we’re forever grateful that she did.