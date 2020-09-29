Thanks for signing up!

Following Seven’s unexpected purchase of The Voice Australia, red hot rumours have been going ’round, claiming that a bunch of famous local yokels will be replacing the current panel of judges.

An “industry insider” told New Idea that “Seven are going for local coaches only, which means no more Kelly Rowland or Boy George, or overseas celebrities Zooming in.”

The publication added that a bunch of Aussie replacements have already been scouted, including national treasures Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Jessica Mauboy and The Veronicas.

On Monday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mariah Carey is in talks with Seven to join the show and that West Media chief executive James Warburton is finalising negotiations with the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Meanwhile, Woman’s Day reported that queen Lorde might nab a coaching role, as well as ARIA-winner Tones & I.

Australian Idol alum Ricki-Lee Coulter has also put her hand up for a coaching gig.

Following the rumours, Boy George threw a heap of shade on Twitter, writing: “If the @TheVoiceAU are suggesting that @lorde is cheaper than me than today is a great day!”