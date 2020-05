Thanks for signing up!

The second half of The Bold Type season 4 is on its way and we’ve finally copped a sweet peek at what’s to come via the brand new teaser.

Check it out below:

I’m sure you’ve got a billion burning questions following the wild midseason finale: How’s Kat (Aisha Dee) gonna cope now that she’s unemployed? How is married life treating newlywed Sutton (Meghann Fahy)?

We’ll soon find out ‘coz the season 4 return premieres 12 June, same day as the US – only on Stan.