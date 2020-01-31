The final episodes of Netflix’s beloved BoJack Horsman are here and it’s a sad, sad day for fans of the animated comedy.

Season 6 part two hit Netflix today, giving fans their final taste of the beloved cartoon that they’ve been waiting for since the first half of the season was released back in October 2019.

Premiering back in 2014, BoJack Horseman has won the hearts of Netflix users for six years, but like all good things, it has to come to an end.

The final six episodes have only been out for a few hours, but fans are already sharing their thoughts (and tears) on Twitter.

Me walking into the final season of Bojack being sad about to be even sadder after this season ends. pic.twitter.com/gWA1vRPiBB — #HIVESZN BLAZERS????21-27 (@_Duckworth_4) January 31, 2020

when you’re not ready for bojack horseman final season pic.twitter.com/63pgFAzxHV — ????????????????????????????.???? (@goddamnnatalie) January 31, 2020

Many fans were betting they couldn’t make it through the final few episodes without being a blubbering mess on the floor and honestly, I don’t blame them.

#NowWatching: BOJACK HORSEMAN – Season 6: Part II I bet you 10 bucks, I can't finish this final season without shedding a tear.pic.twitter.com/3xL62zpSSn — ????????Justin Caunan???????? (@JustinRC16) January 31, 2020

So many damn emotions. How dare this horse make me feel real feelings.

starting the second part of the final season of bojack horseman pic.twitter.com/1WuExZvLxI — (〃＾▽＾〃) (@cottagefemme) January 31, 2020

It’s just an emotional time for everybody, especially America’s emo community.

final season of bojack releases and MCR tickets go on sale the same day do not fucking text — Cy (2020) (@sorrycy) January 31, 2020

Some were so scared of how emotional these last few episodes are going to be that they were no longer excited for it.

I'm not even excited for the final season of Bojack I'm just terrified and prepared to be broken — Bradley Lengden (@BradLengden9) January 31, 2020

Honestly, with The Good Place and BoJack Horseman’s final episodes both hitting the platform today, in addition to the debut of Uncut Gems and Miss Americana, Netflix users are truly spoilt for choice today.

good place:

hey we actually have an extended special for hour last episode

bojack:

hey the second half of the final season is out do my school really want me to study. bro. — Asriel (@endmymeow) January 31, 2020

the final episode of the good place and the final season of bojack are dropping at the same time and now i must decide if i want to watch the good place first because it's one episode and then it'll be over or bojack first because i'll undoubtedly need something happy at the end — after the flood (@apresledeluge) January 31, 2020

If you’re friends with a Bojack Horseman fan, you might want to check in on them this weekend, because it’s sure to be an emotional one.

I’d bet you didn’t think you’d grow so emotionally attached to a fucking horse when you started watching Bojack Horseman back in 2014. But here we are six years later and I feel like I should’ve stocked up on a bulk supply of tissues.