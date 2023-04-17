CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses body image issues and eating disorders.

If you thought you’d never see the words “Bluey” and “fatphobia” in the same sentence then think again ‘cos a recent episode has been criticised by some folks for perpetuating potentially harmful messages about weight, exercise and body image.

In a recent episode titled ‘Exercise’, Blue Heeler parents, Bandit and Chilli, weigh themselves in front of their kids and are disappointed by the numbers they see on the scale.

Daddy Bandit then frowns, grabs his stomach, and tells Bluey and Bingo that he needs to do some exercise.

Loads of folks on social media, including parents and health care professionals, were disappointed in the episode for seemingly using weight as an indicator of fitness and health, as well as sending the message that exercise should be used to lose weight.

I love #bluey but today's new episode starting with Bandit and Chilli jumping on the scales and being disappointed with their weight, followed by Bandit grabbing the skin on his tummy, was not it. — Zoe Powell (@zoe_powell_) April 16, 2023

I adore @OfficialBlueyTV & the messages it sends. Except in the latest episode “Exercise”, where weight becomes a trigger for exercise. Watching Bandit stand on scale& squeeze his belly, frowning, sends a msg to kids that fat = bad & exercise = weight loss. V upsetting. #Bluey pic.twitter.com/68GAWzNeLk — Psychocinematic Podcast (@psychocinematic) April 16, 2023

“Huge Bluey fan but watching Bandit and Chilli weigh themselves and openly hate on their bodies in front of the kids was really uncomfortable,” paediatric dietitian Kyla Ringrose said on Instagram.

“I love the message about being active WITH your kids but this wasn’t good watching at the start.

“Bluey specialises in being relatable to parents, and I love that. But they’re equally progressive and aware of current social issues and this episode is really out of step.