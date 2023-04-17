If you thought you’d never see the words “Bluey” and “fatphobia” in the same sentence then think again ‘cos a recent episode has been criticised by some folks for perpetuating potentially harmful messages about weight, exercise and body image.
In a recent episode titled ‘Exercise’, Blue Heeler parents, Bandit and Chilli, weigh themselves in front of their kids and are disappointed by the numbers they see on the scale.
Daddy Bandit then frowns, grabs his stomach, and tells Bluey and Bingo that he needs to do some exercise.
Loads of folks on social media, including parents and health care professionals, were disappointed in the episode for seemingly using weight as an indicator of fitness and health, as well as sending the message that exercise should be used to lose weight.
I love #bluey but today's new episode starting with Bandit and Chilli jumping on the scales and being disappointed with their weight, followed by Bandit grabbing the skin on his tummy, was not it.— Zoe Powell (@zoe_powell_) April 16, 2023
I adore @OfficialBlueyTV & the messages it sends. Except in the latest episode “Exercise”, where weight becomes a trigger for exercise. Watching Bandit stand on scale& squeeze his belly, frowning, sends a msg to kids that fat = bad & exercise = weight loss. V upsetting. #Bluey pic.twitter.com/68GAWzNeLk— Psychocinematic Podcast (@psychocinematic) April 16, 2023
“Huge Bluey fan but watching Bandit and Chilli weigh themselves and openly hate on their bodies in front of the kids was really uncomfortable,” paediatric dietitian Kyla Ringrose said on Instagram.
“I love the message about being active WITH your kids but this wasn’t good watching at the start.
“Bluey specialises in being relatable to parents, and I love that. But they’re equally progressive and aware of current social issues and this episode is really out of step.
“Kids do not need to be watching parents hate on their bodies or exercise to get thinner. They missed a big opportunity here.”
Lauren Beckman, a feminist content creator, said she was worried the scene could send “a negative message to our kids about bodies, weight and exercise”.
“Seeing both Bandit and Chilli talking negatively about their bodies and even pull at their bodies in front of the kids was really disheartening,” she said.
“It may be relatable, but that’s because of the terrible messages we internalised growing up. I don’t want it to be normalised. I don’t want it to be relatable. I don’t want exercise to be so linked to weight.”
Beckman also said that as someone who has experienced a disordered relationship with her body and food, the role scales played in the episode was triggering.
“We can do better for our kids and break the negative associations of exercise with weight loss and how we look rather than how we feel,” she said.
“There are so many other reasons to exercise. It shouldn’t be linked to a number on a scale and a ‘need’ to exercise as a result of what that number says.
“I don’t want my daughter exposed to this kind of relationship with weight and exercise. Let’s not pass on weight stigma and fatphobia to our kids. We owe them that.”
On the other hand, some people found the episode relatable and thought it promoted health and wellbeing in a positive way.
“Loved it. Totally relatable. The bit with the doctor at the end meant it was about Bandit taking care of himself, not about him not liking the way he looked. Also a great lesson about incorporating your children into your personal regimes,” one person commented on a Bluey Facebook post.
“As a PT and nutrition coach this is by far my favorite [sic] episode! I try to teach my son (as best I can a two-year-old) about health and fitness. I think this episode is a good wake up call to a lot of parents that exercise is important and we should be looking after ourselves and that children lead by example — if you incorporate health and fitness into your family life then your kids will develop a healthy relationship with health and fitness,” another wrote.
Honestly, I understand it from both sides.
Teaching kids about the importance of being active, and the benefits exercise can have on our health is obviously important. Sending the message that exercise is the answer if you don’t like your body, however, can be extremely dangerous.
I know people will think this is a whole lot of hullabaloo over a dog cartoon for children, which I also get. But the reality is, we can’t normalise problematic behaviours and attitudes around body image and weight.
I grew up in a household where, from a young age, hopping on the scales, discussing your weight and studying calorie counter books like they were gospel was the norm. I also spent half of high school in hospital with an eating disorder.
I’m not saying those behaviours caused my eating disorder — but because they had become so normalised, I didn’t realise they were disordered behaviours.
If I were a child watching Bluey and saw a parent (yes, I know it’s a dog parent) squeeze their stomach and say they needed to exercise, then guess what? I’d also think that was normal.
I don’t think there’s anything wrong in not wanting children to think those behaviours are standard, no?
If you need support, give Butterfly Foundation a call on 1800 33 4673 or chat online.
If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.
Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.