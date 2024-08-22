Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice Issues Trigger Warning Prior To Release (Unlike It Ends With Us)

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual and domestic violence.

It looks like Amazon MGM Studios learned from the Blake Lively and It Ends With Us backlash regarding sensitivity around heavy themes in their new movie Blink Twice.

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut hits theatres this week, and the studio issued a trigger warning ahead of its release.

“Trigger Warning: We are proud to finally share Blink Twice with audiences in theatres worldwide this week. Blink Twice is a psychological thriller about the abuse of power. While this is a fictionalised movie, it contains mature themes and depictions of violence – including sexual violence,” the studio’s statement read.

“This may be upsetting or triggering for some viewers. For resources that offer support, visit BlinkTwiceResources.com.”

The dedicated website states that the movie has an R rating as per the USA’s Motion Picture Association, due to “strong violent content, sexual assault, drug use and language throughout, and some sexual references”.

“The film explores themes of sexual violence, power dynamics, and the complex experiences of sexual abuse survivors. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence – it is NOT your fault and you are NOT alone.”

The website includes hotlines and links for help for viewers in the US and worldwide.

Blink Twice has debuted to mostly favourable reviews from critics, and stars Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat and Christian Slater. The premise is intriguing, following Ackie’s character Frida who gets invited to a billionaire’s private island. It starts off as a dreamy, once-in-a-lifetime trip which soon turns into a nightmare.

Seeing as the recent release of It Ends With Us has come under fire for not providing trigger warnings and marketing their film as a rom-com rather than a story about domestic violence, Blink Twice has gotten ahead of any bad publicity.

Channing Tatum in Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice. (Image: Amazon MGM Studios)

Some fans have pointed out the stark difference between the PR for the two movies online.

“Blink Twice putting out a trigger warning before the movie is even out? Could never be It Ends With Us,” one person wrote.

READ MORE Blake Lively Drops IG Stories About Domestic Violence After Backlash Over It Ends With Us Promo

“There has been a lot of backlash against an actor whose movie just came out… Zoë and the producers are just being smart about the film, making sure everyone goes into it and enjoys it for what it is instead of bashing it on social media,” another added.

“Thank you for this message and I hope more movies [will] do this in the near future,” a third wrote.

“This kind of notice should definitely become a standard for movies going forward,” another remarked.

Both Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have since shared the trigger warning on their Instagram Stories to a combined following of 25 million people.

Blink Twice is playing in Australian cinemas from Thursday 22 August, 2024.

Feature Image: Amazon MGM Studios