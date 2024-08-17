Fans Point To Yet Another Unearthed Blake Lively Interview To Unravel It Ends With Us Drama

Not since the Great Don’t Worry Darling Saga of ‘22 have we had a movie with as much behind-the-scenes tabloid buzz as It Ends With Us, and the drama only continues to unfold.

Now, fans are pointing to yet another resurfaced interview with Blake Lively as evidence that the supposed beef on the set of It Ends With Us was mostly driven by the film’s star.

Lively has been the subject of much chatter following the release of the movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s namesake 2016 novel, amid rumours of a feud with her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The pair have been doing press for the movie separately, which was enough to spawn multiple headlines reporting on what allegedly happened on set.

So feverish was the reaction to the feud that Baldoni hired a PR crisis management team, following reports that he had fat-shamed Lively while filming It Ends With Us. Other reports suggested Hoover and the rest of the cast wanted “nothing to do with” the director, but since neither party has confirmed their feud, this is a PR war that’s mostly being waged online.

Lively has attracted the ire of some social media users amid the fallout from It Ends With Us, and now a new resurfaced video seems to support their criticisms. The 2017 video shows the Gossip Girl alum being interviewed for her film All I See Is You, and seemingly rolling her eyes when asked whether she felt “free to try anything” in future projects.

“What does that mean?” Lively asked, “Did you see the movie? We’re gonna give you a pop quiz at the end of this.” The interaction seems harmless enough, but it has added more fuel to the fire for those who’ve turned on Lively in the wake of It Ends With Us.

Proving TikTok has absolutely zero chill, some users took the interview as evidence that Lively is the “real Regina George” (which I guess means any blonde person who might just need another coffee), with others questioning how her behaviour “flew under the radar for so long.”

It’s the latest unearthed video — and subsequent dog-pile — to emerge this month, with one journalist recalling her own interview with Lively that made her almost “quit my job.” That clip from 2016 sees Lively congratulate interviewer Kjertsi Flaa on her baby bump despite her not being pregnant, as well as criticising Flaa for asking her questions about costumes.

“Sitting down with Blake Lively… is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced,” Flaa wrote when re-sharing the video on YouTube. “Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?”.

In any case, something tells me we haven’t yet reached the end of the It Ends With Us drama, so there are probably plenty more unearthed interviews where that came from.

Image source: DP/30: The Oral History Of Hollywood/YouTube