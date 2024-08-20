Blake Lively Is ‘Relying’ On Taylor Swift To Get Her Through The It Ends With Us Backlash & Feud

Blake Lively has apparently been leaning on her bestie Taylor Swift to get her through the It Ends With Us backlash.

The actor has been criticised for the way she’s promoted the movie and has been under a microscope, with past press interviews resurfacing and rumours of a feud between her and director Justin Baldoni constantly swirling around. If you want a full rundown of all the drama, we’ve got an explainer here.

It probably doesn’t help that the latest report from somebody who claims to have worked on It Ends With Us described her as “effortlessly rude” and said everybody was “a little bit afraid” of her.

Anyway, a source told Daily Mail that Blake has brought in the big guns, AKA Ms Taylor Swift herself.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are extremely close. (Image: Getty)

“Blake has been relying on Taylor to get her through this storm in the same way that she relied on her every step of the way during the filming of It Ends With Us,” the insider claimed.

“Taylor knows how to handle backlash better than anyone.”

Taylor has been involved with It Ends With Us as her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and the movie. Blake has been seen talking about her bestie on the press tour, and it turns out this may have been intentional.

“Blake is trying to get Taylor to help pull her out of this mess by using their friendship for interviews and other promotional work directly related to the film amid the current backlash that she is getting,” the source spilled.

Blake Lively unlikely to release statement on It Ends With Us drama

While Blake Lively has alluded to creative differences between herself and Justin Baldoni, she hasn’t addressed other fan theories that are running rampant. A new source has come forward saying it’s unlikely she ever will.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been swept up in a media storm over It Ends With Us. (Image: Sony)

According to TMZ, Blake is keeping busy with the “people who’ve been supporting her through the very public conflict”, such as her co-stars, loved ones and husband Ryan Reynolds.

Their source claims Blake’s plan going forward will be to avoid talking about Justin, and it “won’t be a talking point”.

They also noted that Blake was “never expecting this to become such a huge point of interest”.

I wasn’t either! But what can I say, I’m well and truly hooked.

