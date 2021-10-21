Mama bear Blake Lively has once again called out downright fucking creepy behaviour aimed at her kiddies.

The actress, who has three daughters with Ryan Reynolds – James, Inez and Betty – blasted Instagram page Hollywood Star Kids, which posted a pap pic of the couple with their three children. In a scathing Instagram Story, Blake says she personally asked the page to stop sharing pap pics as they were taken by men who “stalk and harass” her children.

She claimed Hollywood Star Kids promised to stop sharing the pics but for god knows what reason, they’ve ignored her request.

“This is so disturbing,” Blake Lively commented. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

“Some parents are ok with this,” she continued. “We. Are. NOT.”

The page heeded Blake’s wishes and deleted the post. Thank fuck.

The Gossip Girl queen went on to applaud her fans who have supporting her stance by unfollowing these horrible pages.

“Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

Blake Lively has made her feelings about creepy-ass photogs abundantly clear in the past. Earlier this year, she slammed Daily Mail Australia on Instagram after they snapped pics of her kids.

“You edit together these images together to look like I’m happily waving. But that is deceitful,” she replied in the comments of Daily Mail Australia’s Instagram post.

“The real story is: my children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.

“A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away.

“And jump out again at the next block.”

The actress continued: “Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children?”

“Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?

“The photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening.

“Tell the whole story, Daily Mail AU. At a minimum, listen to your followers.

“They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown-ass men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could’ve published without the kids. Please delete. C’mon. Get with the times.”

Her savage take-down worked that time, too, as it led to the literal take-down of the post.

In summary: Don’t fuck with Blake Lively. Or her kids. Or her hubby, for that matter (I interviewed the bloke recently and he’s a very swell guy).