After more than a year of speculation, we finally know the rumoured name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s fourth child.

The couple are notoriously private, particularly when it comes to their kids — James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4) and their fourth child (1), whose name and gender has yet to be officially revealed. However, an inside source has at last revealed the fourth bebe’s nickname — Obi.

“The couple call their fourth child Obi,” the insider revealed to InTouch.

“It’s short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful.”

The rumour comes just weeks after Reynolds appeared on the Today show, where he joked that Taylor Swift names their children.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting,” he joked when asked if the name was an Easter egg on The Tortured Poets Department.

Don’t stress, Reynolds and Lively did *not* call their child Obi Wan Kenobi (my knee-jerk reaction here), but the bebe’s name *is* a nod to another piece of popular media.

“It’s also a nod to one of the characters in Gossip Girl, which of course, Blake starred in,” the source added.

For those unfamiliar, Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV is the main character in the 2021 Gossip Girl reboot. The source didn’t reveal if the baby is actually named Otto.

Swifties have been quick to point out that Obi (or Oby) could be short for Robyn — the name of Blake’s sister. If this is the case, perhaps Swift *did* reveal the name in her The Tortured Poets Department song Robin. Death, taxes, and Taylor Swift playing some role in the announcement of Blake Lively’s kids’ names!

Honestly, if Blake Lively was going to name her kid after a Gossip Girl character, I would’ve suggested Dorota. Justice for the most iconic character to ever grace the GGCU (Gossip Girl Cinematic Universe)!!!

Justice for Dorota

The family is yet to confirm the baby’s nickname, gender, or what Obi might be short for, but I guess we’ll have to wait and find out when Taylor Swift reveals it in a new song.