Blake Lively has clapped back at paparazzi waiting outside her house for a pic of the newly pregnant actress. Lively and her Hollywood husband Ryan Reynolds announced earlier this week they’d soon be welcoming baby number four.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, the Gossip Girl star quite rightly told gossip photographers to fuck right off.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone,” the mother of three wrote.

“You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

“You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”.

“You all make all the difference. Much love!”

Go the fuck off, queen. What an exhibition in dealing with dickhead paparazzi.

Personally, my favourite of the entire dump had to be the final one. The cheeky “peek-a-boo” over the baby bump had me losing the plot.

That Taylor Swift X Blake Lively feature was a welcome addition too. Too many gems to pick from!

Lively made the exciting reveal of her fourth pregnancy at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday. There, she posed in a sequinned long-sleeved mini dress with her divine baby bump on display.

The couple has made no secret of the fact they want to try and make their kids’ lives as normal and down-to-earth as possible.

Reynolds has previously said he wants to “live life like a normal human,” stating, “I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule.

“For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off.

“We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in Green Lantern. They got hitched in 2012 and have been couple goals ever since.

More happy couples, less paparazzi!