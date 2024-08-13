CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

New footage of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filming It Ends With Us has emerged, and people on TikTok are convinced the pair are arguing.

Obviously, this is only going to fuel the rumours they’re locked in a bitter feud, so let’s dive in.

ICYMI, Justin Baldoni directed the movie and plays the main character Ryle, while Blake Lively plays his love interest and protagonist, Lily Bloom. Fans noticed the pair weren’t seen doing any cast promo together for the film, and at the premiere, Blake posed for photos with their co-stars while Justin was only seen solo or with his wife.

The pair have also taken different paths when it comes to promoting the movie, with Blake spruiking her new haircare line and soda brand, while Justin has often been talking about the domestic violence storyline in interviews. Colleen, Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds and other cast members no longer follow Justin on Instagram, though he is still following them. You can read more about the beef here.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filming It Ends With Us. (Image: Getty) The pair play Ryle and Lily in the movie. (Image: Getty)

One TikToker (@jillaferr) shared a video she took from the inside of a restaurant in New Jersey while Justin and Blake were busy filming a scene during production.

In the scene, it appears Blake is speaking to Justin before taking a step backwards and gesturing with her hands. When Justin responds and waves his arms around, Blake turns away and seems to tell him “okay”.

The TikTok has had over two million views, and many are trying to dissect what was happening in the comments.

“Girl the job as a director is to direct you like why are you arguing???” one person asked.

“You can see the ‘creative difference’ being discussed hahaha,” another pointed out.

“Every time I see a video of the two of them I can’t tell if they’re arguing because they’re filming a scene or arguing in real life,” a third remarked.

“Her ‘okay’ and turning her head is telling,” another said.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filming in Jersey City earlier this year. (Image: Getty) TikTokers are convinced there was some tension between the two. (Image: Getty)

However, a source told TMZ that there was nothing juicy happening during this moment, saying the co-workers were “simply talking” between takes. So folks, no dramatic storming off or any other tea to spill!

A separate eyewitness confirmed this, saying Blake “rarely looked thrilled” when filming in the area, which could be to do with the theme of domestic violence that runs through the movie.

Another clip shared on TikTok shows Justin and Blake in deep discussion while trying to block a scene. Justin is in director mode here, leading Blake through where he wants her to walk, while she looks around unenthusiastically.

“This is from when they were filming It Ends With Us. And it appears as if they had different opinions on how the scene should look like. Maybe that’s what started it all,” @mickmicknyc wrote in the caption.

Again, this may not be as juicy as we all think, because one person on TikTok who works as an extra in movies and TV shows says their behaviour on the It Ends With Us set is nothing unusual.

“I’ve been on sets. I see a director and an actress working together on a scene,” they wrote.

“I think you guys are making this bigger than it is, it’s just these two having a discussion about how the scene should go, which is perfectly normal,” another added.

“I don’t know why them not doing some promos together automatically makes something wrong or either of them a villain. People can have professional relationships for work and that’s it,” a third added.

TikTokers are all calling for the girl who reads lips to come and save the day, and I agree. We need her to tell us what’s going on ASAP!

