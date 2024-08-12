Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us PR War Is Going Full Speed With Suss New Claims

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

It looks like the claws are out when it comes to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s rumoured It Ends With Us beef, with sources claiming Justin made Blake “uncomfortable” on set and alleged new info about what happened in post-production coming to light.

Now, nothing has been confirmed directly from the actors or their reps, but it’s feeling very messy. Please take it all with a grain of salt, but let’s dive into what’s going on.

ICYMI, fans first noticed how Justin Baldoni was absent from most of the cast promo for It Ends With Us before the premiere. Considering Justin directed the film and played the main character Ryle – the love interest of Lily Bloom, played by Blake – this is kinda suss.

Then, at the premiere, Blake Lively was seen posing with her husband Ryan Reynolds, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover, as well as co-stars Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar and Isabela Ferra. Justin only posed on the carpet solo or with his wife, and internet sleuths have discovered Blake, Ryan, the cast and Colleen no longer follow Justin on Instagram – although he still follows them back.

Blake Lively and co-star Jenny Slate on the carpet. (Image: Getty) Blake Lively with Isabela Ferrer, who plays her younger self in the movie. (Image: Getty)

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds doing PR damage control?

The internet has generally been on Justin’s side, with many praising him for shining a light on domestic violence compared to Blake’s focus on her new haircare line, soda range and making fashion statements. I have a sneaky suspicion that the Blake and Ryan PR machine is now pulling out the big guns to repair their image, because there’s a new rumour emerging saying Justin made Blake “uncomfortable” on set.

According to Page Six, one source alleged Justin created an “extremely difficult” atmosphere for the cast behind the scenes. Another industry insider claimed “there were a few moments on set” which made Blake “feel uncomfortable” about her postpartum body.

There’s not much more information to back these claims up, so I would take that with a huge heaping of salt, the whole salt shaker if you will. Still, it’s interesting to hear this side.

Blake Lively with her other love interest in the film, Brandon Sklenar, and her husband Ryan Reynolds. But where’s Justin Baldoni? (Image: Getty)

Did Blake Lively make her own version of It Ends With Us in post-production?

TikToker @jennaredfield is attempting to get to the bottom of the drama, and found her DMs were filled with tips from people supposedly in the know. One person, who claimed to know the editor of the film, believes that Blake and Justin “hate each other”.

“She tried to take over the movie at every turn. The editor sides with Justin and doesn’t love Blake but who knows… Justin fought it [but] Blake wanted to re-cut the movie,” the anonymous person alleged.

This is unverified, but The Hollywood Reporter recently spilled some tea that sounds like it could be connected.

“There was a fracture among the filmmakers in the postproduction process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged,” insiders told The Hollywood Reporter.

Since Blake was also a producer on the movie, it’s not out of her job description to order her own edit. THR reports that multiple sources claimed she commissioned a separate version from editor Shane Reid, who cut both Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” video, directed by Blake, and the movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The final credits for the movie have the editors down as Robb Sullivan and Oona Flaherty so it’s not known if any of Shane Reid’s edits made it into the finished version.

However, perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to read into what this really means – because another insider said having multiple edits is the norm.

“The team was in agreement on the final cut,” THR noted.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from It Ends With Us. (Image: Getty)

Does Justin Baldoni have his friends joining the PR battle?

Influencers Tiffany and Caleb Remington (@ustheremingtons) took to TikTok to defend Justin Baldoni, saying while they don’t know Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds, they had a great experience working with the director on Five Feet Apart.

“I don’t know the behind-the-scenes so I can’t make comment to that, but what I do have an opinion on is the person that Justin Baldoni is. That is, he truly is the caring man that you perceive him to be,” Tiffany said.

“We have first-hand experience of watching him direct on set. In the film Five Feet Apart he invited us [on set] for a reshoot with Cole Sprouse. Why? Because my husband has cystic fibrosis and he wanted to make sure whatever they were shooting in the hospital room was a true depiction of what it looks like for my husband and other patients.”

She went on to say that the PR Justin is doing – by talking about domestic violence – is no different to the PR he did for his previous two movies, Five Feet Apart and Clouds, where he chose to “centre the focus around the vulnerable population”.

“I do feel some type of way seeing how the marketing and the press junket on Blake and Ryan’s side… they’re forcing it to be something that it’s not like a light, airy rom-com, Eras Tour, grab your girls… this isn’t the type of subject that is being talked in the book or the movie. So if there [were] creative differences, I believe it is that,” Tiffany added.

What have former extras and crew members said?

On TikTok, people who claim to have worked with Justin Baldoni in the past are sharing how much they loved working with the director.

“I’m a post-producer and the first movie I worked on was Five Feet Apart. He’s such a kind human,” one person claimed.

“I was on set with him for Clouds movie and he was such a stand-up guy, talked to the crew and background actors like human beings,” another said.

“I was on set for a day – my daughter was a featured extra. He was very kind and welcoming,” added a third.

Justin Baldoni only posed with his wife and friends on the It Ends With Us red carpet. (Image: Getty)

Another TikToker (@itgirlkailyn), who claims to have been an extra on It Ends With Us, also added her two cents.

“I was on set and [Justin Baldoni] was literally the nicest person ever, like it actually shocked me how good vibes it was on the set,” she said.

“He came outside of where we were shooting to come up to the extras… and introduced himself, and was like making sure we were all good, he was like, ‘Do you guys need anything? Are we all doing good?’… I don’t know what’s going on, but he seemed amazing.”

In the end, the real winners of this whole ~feud~ have been Sony and Wayfarer Studios, with It Ends With Us opening at the US box office with $80 million USD ($121 million AUD) globally. It only cost $25 million USD ($28 million AUD) to make, so this is a massive win.

There are a bunch of people who think it’s all a marketing stunt to mirror Don’t Worry Darling’s cast drama, but I’m not convinced. Until I see one of the cast members spit in someone’s lap, that is!

