Blake Lively just revealed that her husband Ryan Reynolds wrote one of the most iconic scenes from her new movie It Ends With Us. The power couple strikes again!

The Gossip Girl star is currently doing a big ol’ press tour for her new movie, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s popular romance novel, and she’s spilling the tea along the way.

At the New York premiere this week, Lively shared the big secret that has been under wraps for a while.

“The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that, but you now,” she told E! News on the carpet.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the It Ends With Us rooftop scene. (Image: Sony)

The scene is a pivotal moment for the film, as it depicts how Lively’s character Lily Bloom meets Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) at the beginning of their love story.

It Ends With Us follows the fraught love story between Lily and Ryle, with things getting complicated when her ex Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) comes back to town. The source material has come under fire for the way it presents abusive relationships, but there are hordes of fans who will no doubt turn out in droves to see the movie.

It’s been a busy month for Lively and her husband, with Reynolds’ film Deadpool & Wolverine recently being released. She told E! News it was “so thrilling” to be able to promote both of their films at the same time.

“We help each other, we work together so much… he works on everything I do, I work on everything he does, so his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his,” she said.

“I mean, he’s all over this film.”

Ryan Reynolds supported his wife on the It Ends With Us red carpet. (Image: Getty)

In turn, Lively also had her fingerprints on Deadpool & Wolverine, with the star having a highly-anticipated cameo as Lady Deadpool. Their seven-year-old daughter, Inez, was also in the mix as Kidpool, so it was a full family affair.

Fun fact: the Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld originally based Lady Deadpool off Lively’s character Serena Van Der Woodsen from Gossip Girl.

In a post on Instagram in 2022, he wrote: “If we are ever blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen I’m pretty certain Ms. Lively will have some say in the casting.”

Talk about everything coming full circle!

Fans went feral after seeing Blake Lively’s cameo in Deadpool. (Image: Disney)

Reynolds himself had nothing but praise for his wife, telling Amanda Hirch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast her cameo was “a lot of fun”.

“It was kind of one of those things where you’re like, ‘Well, why not?’ I mean, go for it, of course. I mean, we’re all there together anyway. Let’s go nuts,” he said, explaining how the cameo came about.

“She did love [doing] it. And she’s one of the funniest people I know.”

They’re the definition of couple goals. Long live Blake and Ryan!

Feature Image: Sony’s It Ends With Us & Getty