Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Finally Confirm It Ends With Us Beef: ‘Not Supposed To Be Talking About This’

Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni have confirmed It Ends With Us was fraught with creative differences and “friction”.



This appears to be the first time the stars have referenced their rumoured feud in press interviews, and it’s kinda telling.

ICYMI, the internet has been convinced Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have major beef after the two lead actors haven’t been seen together and have done all their It Ends With Us press separately. To make things even spicier, there are rumours the book’s author, Colleen Hoover and the cast want “nothing to do with” Justin and TikTokers are convinced the pair were “arguing” while on set.

Blake spilled some creative secrets during an interview with Hits Radio UK, but admitted she wasn’t “supposed to be talking about this”.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni play lovers in the movie. (Image: Sony)

When the interviewer said she loved the use of Lana Del Rey’s song “Cherry” in It Ends With Us, Blake looked vindicated and said: “Right! They begged me to take that song out of the movie.”

The star rolled her eyes and explained why she had to fight to keep the song in the movie.

“They felt like it was too charged and heavy and things are still good with Ryle at that point,” talking about Justin’s character, who plays her love interest in the film.

“So you don’t want to feel that charge. The moment Atlas [played by Brandon Sklenar] enters, things are charged and heavy.

“There’s conflict, there’s pain, there’s turmoil, there’s tension, because oh my god, my soul mate, the one that got away in my life who’s haunting me in everything I do and everywhere I go is here now and we still have that connection.”

She added that the song reflected how “you can be deeply in love with [one] person, but this [other] person comes in” which turns “your insides [into] a mess”.

Justin Baldoni talks “friction” while making It Ends With Us

In another interview Justin Baldoni did with Elle, he didn’t dance around the topic and admitted that “navigating personalities” and “friction” were the hardest part of making the film.

Oooooh. That’s tea!

“It’s very challenging to act and direct, and especially with a project like this… there was a lot of pressure playing such a complex role like Ryle and, of course, as a filmmaker, you’re always navigating personalities,” he explained.

“There’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this. Then at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art.”

He told Elle that making the movie was “hard” but “worth it”, noting he “grew so much both as a filmmaker, an actor, and as a person”.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively looking less than enthused on the It Ends With Us set. (Image: Getty)

Just like Blake didn’t name who she was fighting with over the use of a song in the film, Justin didn’t name names when it came to exactly who he clashed with on set.

He did, however, have some kind words to say about his co-star, likening her to a Ferrari.

“It’s like the difference between driving a Toyota Camry and a Ferrari,” he said, calling Blake a “powerhouse”.

“You’re acting with somebody who’s a Ferrari of an actor. You move a little bit and then they respond, and it really was incredible just in terms of helping me craft the performance. She touched so many aspects of this production and everything she touched she made better. She’s so responsive and she’s so reactive,” he explained.

Well, the drama keeps on flowing and there’s no end in sight. It’s possibly more interesting than the actual film, but hey. All publicity is good publicity, right?

Feature Image: TikTok @hitsradiouk, Getty Images