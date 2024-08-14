CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Blake Lively has finally spoken out after public opinion turned on her during the It Ends With Us press tour.

You see, her co-star and director of the film Justin Baldoni has been using his interview opportunities to raise awareness for domestic violence – the subject matter of the film – while Blake has been busy promoting her new haircare and soda lines.

She’s also been putting an emphasis on floral fashion and getting her husband Ryan Reynolds involved in a silly, goofy junket. You’d think the movie was a rom-com like Anyone But You at first glance!

Blake Lively at a Betty Blooms pop-up promoting It Ends With Us. (Image: Getty)

Fans have accused her of using the press tour to have her Barbie moment, which was only highlighted by one promo where she encouraged people to flock to the cinema.

“It Ends With Us is in theatres now, so grab your friends, wear your florals and head out to see it,” she said in the clip.

One user said it was “tone deaf”, while another called it “weird”.

Perhaps in response to all the criticism, Blake has just spoken out about domestic violence on her Instagram Stories. She shared a heartfelt message and a link to a hotline to help those in danger.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold. It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs, and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it,” she wrote.

Blake Lively shared these on her Instagram Story earlier today. (Image: Instagram @blakelively)

“We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses.”

In her second post, she shared some facts about DV, saying: “Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence.”

She finished by adding a link to the National Domestic Violence Hotline in the US as well as a number for those affected to text.

It may be a tad late, but it’s great to see the star raising awareness around such an important topic.