Blake Lively ‘Fears Her Career Is Over’ After It Ends With Us Drama With Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively is apparently “fearing” that the It Ends With Us drama could spell the “end of her career”.

She’s been slated on social media for every move she made on the It Ends With Us press tour – including avoiding most questions about domestic abuse (a key theme of the movie), spruiking her haircare line and alcohol products, and putting so much emphasis on fashion.

She also came under fire for an alleged feud between herself and director/co-star Justin Baldoni. Fans noticed the pair never interacted during the press tour and multiple members of the cast as well as author Colleen Hoover have unfollowed the director on Instagram.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni allegedly didn’t get along on the set of It Ends With Us. (Image: Getty)

A source told Daily Mail that Blake is now concerned about how the backlash will impact any future roles.

“Blake is definitely saddened by the hate she is getting and is trying not to let it affect her but it is,” the insider claimed.

“She thought this was her moment to shine but is now looking at it like the end of her career. She’s fearing no one will want to work with her after this.”

The source went on to say Blake was hoping to “continue producing and directing and acting”, but is looking at her options going forward.

“She knows she needs to take a step back for a minute to reassess the future,” they added.

Blake Lively as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us. (Image: Sony)

The star hasn’t acknowledged the rumours publicly, but was recently seen for the first time since the backlash started. She attended bestie Taylor Swift’s pool party held at her Rhode Island mansion along with a bunch of other celebs.

Blake was seen living her best life with Ryan Reynolds in these photos obtained by Page Six. Maybe she’s actually just unbothered by all the noise?

It Ends With Us has since become Blake Lively’s highest-grossing film yet, with a global box office take of approximately $242 million USD ($356 million AUD). Considering the reported production budget was just $25 million USD ($36 million AUD), this is almost a 10x return.

Perhaps any publicity truly is good publicity!

