Blake Lively Called A ‘Mean Girl’ After Journo Shares Old Interview That Made Her ‘Want To Quit’

Amidst all the drama surrounding Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, a journalist has shared an interview with Lively, saying that the chat almost made her “quit her job.” The airing of the 2016 chat has resulted in many labelling Lively a “mean girl”.

The pop culture world has been buzzing over the disastrous behind-the-scenes tea for It Ends With Us involving Lively and Baldoni. It’s almost every day that something new arises regarding the apparent feud.

Over the weekend, journalist Kjertsi Flaa shared an old interview she had with the It Ends With Us star, describing it as the experience that made her “want to quit her job”.

“Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced,” the reporter wrote in the description of the YouTube video.

Blake Lively and Parker Posey for Cafe Society. (Image source: YouTube /

Kjersti Flaa)

The interview kicked off with Flaa congratulating Lively on her baby bump, as Lively had recently confirmed her second pregnancy. however the intended compliment was met with a sarcastic and off-putting response from Lively.

“Congrats on your little bump,” Lively said to Flaa.

After awkwardly laughing off Lively’s comment, Posey chimed in, rubbing her bundah and asked Flaa, “What about my bump?”

Unfortunately, things continue to get a bit how’s ya going from there.

“What about my bump?” (Image source: YouTube / Kjersti Flaa)

After the bump chat — normal topic in Hollywood (kidding) — Flaa went on to talk about the amazing visuals of the Woody Allen film, and asked both stars if they enjoyed wearing the costumes.

Although both actors agreed, Lively looked towards Posey and made a dig at Flaa’s question.

“Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes,” Lively said to her Cafe Society co-star.

Although Flaa rebutted, saying she would ask the male actors their thoughts on the movie’s fashion, Lively and Posey continued to talk to each other about their favourite looks — specifically Jesse Eisenberg‘s outfits — from the 2016 film.

Lively at a Cafe Society red-carpet event. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

“Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?” Flaa asked in the description of the YouTube video.

The video quickly jumped to the top of YouTube’s trending page, amassing thousands of comments from users who were appalled by Blake Lively’s treatment of Kjertsi Flaa.

“When she immediately pretended to be offended by the clothes question? Insane behaviour. Really showing her true colours,” wrote one person.

“She and her husband talk about their kids all the time and you can’t congratulate her on her pregnancy? That was such weird and uncalled for behaviour, I’m sorry you had to sit through that,” another viewer wrote.

Others shared that the cringe-inducing interview brought them back memories of their own experiences being bullied in high school, with many labelling Lively a “mean girl”.

“Obsessed with you posting this now. Lively has such mean girl energy. I’m so glad she is finally being called out. Her reply to you congratulating her on the pregnancy was insane,” a comment read.

The user is of course referring to all the spicy tea coming out about the behind-the-scenes creative feud between Lively and the It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Reports have said that Baldoni has hired crisis PR managers to handle the fallout, with allegations he made Lively “uncomfortable” and that she felt fat-shamed by him on set.

The timely drop of this interview however has resulted in the Gossip Girl actress copping major negative press, with plenty of outlets reporting on Flaa’s release of the “nightmare” interview.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see as the real “mean girls” reveal themselves in the days to come.

