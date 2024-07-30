There’s A Sneaky Clue On Blake Lively’s IG That Teases Her Next Big Venture After Brand Was Nixed During COVID

Well, well, well, it looks like Blake Lively is up to something. And if internet sleuths are to be believed, the ‘something’ is a new beauty brand.

The rumour mill was sent into overdrive when a fan noticed that the It Ends With Us star was following an Instagram account called Blake Brown Beauty. The catch? The only person the brand follows is Miss Lively herself.

To add fuel to the fire, the only picture posted by the brand is of the back of a woman’s head. Now, this particular noggin looks a hell of a lot like the 36-year-old’s golden locks and fans are convinced she’s up to something.

In the comments, fans took these signs to mean that Blake was launching a beauty brand — and hoping that it would include products that would help people achieve hair like hers.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING *screams*,” wrote one fan.

“WE NEED TO REPLICATE YOUR INCREDIBLE HAIR 👏 Thank you for this!” commented another.

In response, the Blake Brown Beauty account commented with the shh emoji 🤫 — Simple, elegant, secretive.

It wouldn’t be the first time Lady Deadpool dipped her toe into the business world. Back in June 2023, Blake launched her own line of alcoholic mixes and non-alcoholic sodas called Betty Booze and Betty Buzz respectively.

If you’re still not convinced, get this — Blake has a connection to the last name Brown. In a press release for her drink line, Blake explained why she chose the name Betty. However, she inadvertently may have outed her connection to the name Brown too.

“My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr., but he was known as Ernie Lively,” she wrote in a press release, per PEOPLE.

“He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name.”

Gossip guru Deuxmoi also weighed in on the possibility of Blake’s beauty brand last month. When asked by Harper’s Bazaar US if there was any beauty gossip floating around the celeb world last month, Dexumoi responded with some little-known tea about Blake.

“Over quarantine, she was supposed to start a hair product line. I’m wondering if it’s still in the works and if it just hasn’t launched yet,” she said.

And when the rumours hit turbo mode this morning, Deuxmoi took to her tories to say ‘I told ya so!’. Fair enough, queen, I would too.

Blake herself is yet to say anything publicly. But personally, I’m pretty damn convinced that we’ll see an announcement from Blake or Blake Brown Beauty sometime soon.

Move over Rare Beauty, Rhode Skin and Fenty, we’ve got another celeb line joining the beauty ranks. Well, probably.