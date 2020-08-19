The headline says it all, friends! Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is coming to Netflix. You truly love to see it.

Our mates over at Netflix confirmed the news to us, revealing that Birds of Prey will land on the streaming giant come September 28. In other words: that’s one future day in 2020 that you can guarantee will not be completely and utterly shit.

The film stars our very own Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who is now happily single after her explosive breakup with the Joker. Although, it kind of puts this big giant target on her back. So, bit of a win / lose, that one.

Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the unholy wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other dickhead in the city. But, things start to look up for Quinn when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women – Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey co-stars Mary Elizabeth WinsteadJurnee Smollett-BellRosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor.

I know this may sound very wrong, but Birds of Prey came out this year. It came out in January, which feels approximately 42939485201 million years ago.

Unfortunately, the film struggled at the Box Office, debuting to only USD$33 million in North America. This figure was below a number of predictions, which estimated between USD$42 million or USD$51 million.

The poor numbers have since sparked a Twitter campaign to give Birds of Prey the recognition it deserves.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) premieres September 28, only on Netflix.

