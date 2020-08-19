The headline says it all, friends! Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is coming to Netflix. You truly love to see it.

Our mates over at Netflix confirmed the news to us, revealing that Birds of Prey will land on the streaming giant come September 28. In other words: that’s one future day in 2020 that you can guarantee will not be completely and utterly shit.

The film stars our very own Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who is now happily single after her explosive breakup with the Joker. Although, it kind of puts this big giant target on her back. So, bit of a win / lose, that one.

Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the unholy wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other dickhead in the city. But, things start to look up for Quinn when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women – Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor.

I know this may sound very wrong, but Birds of Prey came out this year. It came out in January, which feels approximately 42939485201 million years ago.

Unfortunately, the film struggled at the Box Office, debuting to only USD$33 million in North America. This figure was below a number of predictions, which estimated between USD$42 million or USD$51 million.

The poor numbers have since sparked a Twitter campaign to give Birds of Prey the recognition it deserves.

#ReasonsToSupportBoP

• Directed by an Asian WOMAN • LGBT representation • DIVERSITY • Margot Robbie worked so hard to make this film happen, chose the characters herself, had control over the music & did IMMENSE research purely cause Harley is her baby. That’s admirable. pic.twitter.com/QE7U2QnSCr — Nat // Naya ミ☆ (@brie_sparkles) February 17, 2020

Birds of Prey took chances, had fantastic action, and made Gotham City feel alive. It was a movie that starred all women, directed by a woman and produced by a woman. This was Margot Robbie's passion project and the result was something special#ReasonsToSupportBoP #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/kDeqmWGn9Q — The Moonlight Warrior ???? (@BlackMajikMan90) February 15, 2020

Birds of Prey is the best movie of 2020 so far. Send tweet. pic.twitter.com/laa8SBXhGb — Andrew ✨ (@SuburbanMutant) August 16, 2020

Birds of Prey is trending so here’s a reminder that she’s my baby pic.twitter.com/yxbaHHZkBa — rih ♦️ (@dinahsfrost) August 16, 2020

birds of prey deserved so much better and did not deserve any of the hate pic.twitter.com/XvQk6EaBUh — aaron (@aaronfootage) August 16, 2020

This is promising.

Birds Of Prey is that movie I’ll turn on whenever I need to smile pic.twitter.com/VslMKdpGxr — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) August 16, 2020

Birds of Prey trending so might as well tell y’all to go watch it. Didn’t deserve the hate it got. Don’t sleep on it. One of the most unique comic book movies ever. Loved every single minute of it. ???? pic.twitter.com/arQ8EdeJvA — Roberto (@roberttto_o) August 16, 2020

I wonder why it received hate? [Stares pointedly at camera]

still not over how good birds of prey was ???? pic.twitter.com/Z9I122YOiT — oth (@chanelrobvrts) August 16, 2020

watching birds of prey and must say i really relate to this sandwich subplot — menno mike ????️‍???? (@alt_for_mike) August 16, 2020

For everyone that slept on Birds of Prey early this year you can now watch the movie on HBO Max. Also stan Black Canary and Huntress pic.twitter.com/dBTX4GWZSm — Not Bruce Wayne (@batttman12) August 16, 2020

(But, replace HBO Max with Netflix).

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) premieres September 28, only on Netflix.

Rewatching the trailer alone is cathartic.