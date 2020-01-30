Controversial, but I loved Suicide Squad. I totally get the criticism, but I found it to be exactly what a superhero movie (or an anti-superhero movie, in this case) should be: a fun, irreverent, action-packed ride.

That being said, my love of the film mostly came down to one core element. Harley Quinn.

Ever since the ’90s, I’ve been pulling for DC to bring the iconic character to life in film and our very own Margot Robbie made it well worth the wait. She did a fucking fabulous job and carried the film on her shoulders like a true pro.

So when it was announced that she was getting her own spinoff film, Birds of Prey, alongside other female DC characters (who are the best of the bunch, IMO), I was stoked, but skeptical.

But any doubt I had has started to evaporate ‘coz the critics, the very ones who slammed Suicide Squad, are absolutely raving about Quinn’s spinoff.

A bunch of critics shared their thoughts on Twitter after the film’s London premiere, with Los Angeles Times movie critic Katie Walsh writing, “#BirdsofPrey is a totally campy and brutal carnival ride; a colourful, chaotic and cheeky blast. FYC: Ewan MacGregor, Best Supporting Actor.”

IGN’s Terri Schwartz was a big fan of the action sequences which is great ‘coz obviously it’s a crucial part of a superhero film.

“Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot,” she wrote. “The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular.”

Fandando’s Erik Davis opined that “Birds Of Prey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food.”

And Forbes’ film critic Scott Mendelson said the film “is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It’s a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks.”

So be sure to catch the film hits cinemas on February 6 ‘coz it sounds like we’re in for a wicked treat.

Suss out the trailer below for a taste of what’s to come: