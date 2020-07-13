Bird Box is officially copping a film sequel, and it sounds just as stressful as the first film / book.

Bird Box, if you need some memory-jogging, follows Malorie (Sandra Bullock) as she navigates a new post-apocalyptic world in which the majority of the population have been infected by nightmarish creatures who like to convince people to kill themselves. The only way to survive is to cover your eyes. The film was a huge hit for Netflix with over 45 million users tuning in its first seven days. The film inspired dumb challenges, visits to the house, and tonnes of memes. T’was massive.

Remember this?

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Anyway, author Josh Malerman confirmed the film sequel in an interview with Inverse.

“I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he said. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

Malerman is currently gearing up for the release of the sequel novel, Malorie. The book is slated for release July 21, if you want to know what happens ASAP.

The sequel takes place a number of years after Malorie and her children seek refuge at a school for the blind. However, a blindfold is still the only thing that that stands between sanity and madness. Dun, dun, dun.

The synopsis is as follows.

“In the seventeen years since the ‘creatures’ appeared, many people have broken that rule. Many have looked. Many have lost their minds, their lives, their loved ones.

“In that time, Malorie has raised two children – Olympia and Tom – on the run or in hiding. Now nearly teenagers, survival is no longer enough. They want freedom.

“When a census-taker stops by their refuge, he is not welcome. But he leaves a list of names – of survivors building a future beyond the darkness – and on that list are two names Malorie knows.

“Two names for whom she’ll break every rule, and take her children across the wilderness, in the hopes of becoming a family again…”

I’m already stressed.

You can watch Bird Box on Netflix now, if you wish to go through all of that again.