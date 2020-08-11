The sweetest and most wholesome couple in Australia – Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell – have just announced they’re expecting an actual baby. Bindi’s pregnant!

In a tweet posted on Tuesday night, the two shared a photo of themselves holding a teeny, tiny little khaki zookeeper shirt and it’s literally the cutest way to announce you’re preggers ever. And instead of simply saying there’s a bébé Bindi incoming, she blessed us with a bit more info, too.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin told the nation.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!”

Irwin and Chandler got engaged last year and officially tied the knot just a few months ago in May.

“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our live with you,” she continued.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

She signed off asking her followers – that’s us – for any advice we might have.

“Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart,” she wrote.

“Love & light.”